Witnesses also reported seeing four or five migrants, presumably who had fired the shots, running away from the scene immediately after the incident. Two illegal immigrants were led away by police officers arriving on the scene, but it is not known whether they were involved in the attack.

Bloodstains in the parking lot of Lidl in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

During the forensic investigation, part of the parking lot was cordoned off while the experts collected shell casings and other evidence. Off the record, the police said residents were not in danger. However, the people of Subotica told Magyar Nemzet a different story. One woman reported that she was sitting in her car when she heard the sound of gunshots at close range, and the wounded migrant fell against her car before collapsing on the ground. "My heart stopped, I can't even speak. I'm in total shock," she said. One man said he was used to the sound of constant gunfire as he lived near the migrant-infested forest of Makova Sedmica (Makkhetes erdo), but he never thought that the clashes among illegal migrants would spread to the city center.

They [migrants] are the only ones in the forest, but locals shop here. What if a child is hit?

he asked.

What will become of this? War,

a local resident who mainly blames the local authorities for letting the situation escalate told Magyar Nemzet.

Hilda Nagy and her husband at the Lidl store in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

Hilda Nagy and her husband regularly shop at Lidl, but on Saturday morning they arrived at the store with trepidation. They said that illegal immigrants are making people's daily lives a misery. And the fact that guns are now going off not only in the woods but also in the immediate vicinity of the center is extremely worrying, they added.

What will become of this? Migrants can start shooting anywhere?

the couple sorrowfully responded to our reporter's questions.