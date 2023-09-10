Bloodstains in the parking lot of a Lidl supermarket in Subotica on Saturday morning testify to the bloody migrant showdown that had taken place there the night before. All seems calm now in and around the store with people going about their shopping, but all were also talking about the events of Friday night. We hardly met anyone who hadn't heard of the latest act of violence committed by illegal immigrants.
On Friday, Magyar Nemzet was among the first to report that migrants had fired shots a few hundred meters from the city center in Subotica. The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m., when the supermarket's parking lot was full of shoppers, including children.
Witnesses said they heard four or five shots and saw an injured migrant collapse. Several healthcare professionals who happened to be shopping rushed to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding. Ambulances arriving on the scene later transported the wounded man to the local hospital in Subotica.