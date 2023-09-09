időjárás 29°C Ádám 2023. szeptember 9.
Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

Magyar Nemzet
24 perce
Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

In the early evening hours on Friday, migrants opened fire at each other in the busy parking lot of the Lidl store in central Subotica (Szabadka). 

One illegal immigrant was reportedly shot in the back.

Health workers doing their weekend shopping helped the injured man in the car park until the ambulance arrived and took away the migrant, who was screaming in pain, frightening everyone at the scene. Police officers led away two illegal migrants from the spot. It is unclear whether they were involved in the shooting.

Photo: Magyar Nemzet

Witnesses told Magyar Nemzet that they heard four or five gunshots.

The cartridge cases were lying in the store's parking lot. The police unofficially confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was a showdown between migrants and that the injured man was being treated in hospital. Officials said locals were not in danger, but eyewitnesses said the incident took place in their close proximity.  The injured migrant fell on one witness's car. What would have happened if a child had been shot, outraged Subotica residents ask.

Photo: Magyar Nemzet

Cover photo: The scene of the shooting, the parking lot of the Lidl store in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)


 

Ajánló

Ukrainian ambassador: Viktor Orban protects Hungary's interests

Ukrainian ambassador: Viktor Orban protects Hungary's interests

People he served with agree with the policies pursued by Hungary's prime minister, Sandor Fegyir said.
Europe is still rich, but weak and losing its soul

Europe is still rich, but weak and losing its soul

We should not play by the liberals' rules, General Director Miklos Szantho said during a panel discussion on the future of Europe.
American admission: the aim was to overthrow Orban + video

American admission: the aim was to overthrow Orban + video

A former CIA analyst has revealed some interesting facts. He said the US State Department had interfered in the 2022 elections in Hungary.
Hungary FM: If we enlarge NATO, why not the EU?

Hungary FM: If we enlarge NATO, why not the EU?

Enlargement is the only way to strengthen Europe, according to Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto.
Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

"Some want to strengthen the unity of the EU by abolishing the right of veto, but this would be a mistake,” Hungary's minister in charge of EU affairs has said.
Tucker Carlson: US media hates Hungary because the country self-identifies as Christian

Tucker Carlson: US media hates Hungary because the country self-identifies as Christian

This is something that's perceived as offensive by Western leaders.
Véres migránsleszámolás Szabadkán

Véres migránsleszámolás Szabadkán

Szabadkán már sehol nincsenek biztonságban az emberek, fényes nappal lövik egymást a migránsok. Ezúttal a Lidl parkolójában dördültek el a fegyverek.

