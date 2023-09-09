Bloody showdown between migrants in Subotica

In the early evening hours on Friday, migrants opened fire at each other in the busy parking lot of the Lidl store in central Subotica (Szabadka).

One illegal immigrant was reportedly shot in the back.

Health workers doing their weekend shopping helped the injured man in the car park until the ambulance arrived and took away the migrant, who was screaming in pain, frightening everyone at the scene. Police officers led away two illegal migrants from the spot. It is unclear whether they were involved in the shooting.

Photo: Magyar Nemzet

Witnesses told Magyar Nemzet that they heard four or five gunshots.

The cartridge cases were lying in the store's parking lot. The police unofficially confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was a showdown between migrants and that the injured man was being treated in hospital. Officials said locals were not in danger, but eyewitnesses said the incident took place in their close proximity. The injured migrant fell on one witness's car. What would have happened if a child had been shot, outraged Subotica residents ask.

Photo: Magyar Nemzet

Cover photo: The scene of the shooting, the parking lot of the Lidl store in Subotica (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)



