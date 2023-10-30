időjárás 14°C Alfonz 2023. október 30.
Building football fields to stop migrant crime

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
Building football fields to stop migrant crime

Sweden’s Center Party supports the construction of a huge sports complex in Stockholm’s Sjoangen and Alvsjo districts to the tune of 15 million Swedish crowns. "Alvsjo is a very good hub with easy access from all parts of the city,” said local politician Jonas Naddebo, who believes that the majority in the municipal assembly do not take seriously the role of sports in cracking down on migrant gang activity.

There is a lot of talk about education, which is also very important. But sports are just as crucial. Football fields should not fall victim to energy saving measures. On the contrary, more football pitches should be built,

the politician added, which V4NA international News Agency reported on. Earlier, in a district of the town of Vasteras, locals distributed sandwiches and juice in a bid to eliminate criminal gangs. At the time, the Mamma United association used the Trygga Backby project to hand out snacks to children in places where there was a risk of migrant gangs recruiting underage criminals.

The project kicked off last autumn and was extended over the summer.

We learned that several people have been released from prison and this has raised concern in the neighbourhood. We needed to increase the presence of adults, 

Anja Nordenfelt, founder of Mamma United, told public television. The municipality financed the project and a local shop donated the ingredients for the snacks. Through the project, Mamma United hopes to create safer neighborhoods for kids.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/EFE/Gelmert Finol)

