Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Donald Trump about Viktor Orban: "He's the boss, no doubt about it"

"He's a very strong man," the former US president said about Hungary's prime minister.

A delegation from the Hungarian Center for Fundamental Rights listened live to the 45th US President speak at a Republican Jewish Coalition event, where he praised Viktor Orban, stood up for Israel's right to self-defense, made clear that if re-elected, we would avoid world war, and promised to restore peace in the world.

At the annual leadership meeting of the organization dedicated to strengthening the relationship between the American Jewish community and Republican lawmakers,

Donald Trump said of  Hungary's prime minister that "he's a very strong man from Hungary. He's the boss, no doubt about it.

He also recalled that in an interview the Hungary's PM said that Biden's departure and Trump's recall would be the solution to the problems.

The former US president and Viktor Orban mutually support each other and agree that the way to save the Western world is through curbing terror and establishing peace, the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote on social media.

Cover photo: Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meet at the former US president's estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 2, 2022 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

