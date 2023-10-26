Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has shared a new post on his social media.

The postman brought a present,

– reads the caption Mr Orban attached to the uploaded photo, showing him smiling in a baseball cap with Trump's name on it. Behind him, Culture Minister Janos Csak is also visibly in good spirits.

As is known, PM Viktor Orban and former US President Donald Trump maintain particularly good political relations. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Hungariy's prime minister explained that he would invite Donald Trump back if he could, because he believes that the former US president had the best foreign policy, as he did not start a new war.

The former US President has also repeatedly expressed his appreciation for Hungary's prime minister.

He's the strongest leader. A very strong man,

– the Republican politician said, praising PM Orban. The short clip in which Trump speaks about this can also be viewed with subtitles in Fidesz's recent post.