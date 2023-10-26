időjárás 12°C Szabina 2023. október 27.
2023. október 27.
Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

Magyar Nemzet
Tegnap, 10:58
Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has shared a new post on his social media.

The postman brought a present,

– reads the caption Mr Orban attached to the uploaded photo, showing him smiling in a baseball cap with Trump's name on it. Behind him, Culture Minister Janos Csak is also visibly in good spirits.

As is known, PM Viktor Orban and former US President Donald Trump maintain particularly good political relations. In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Hungariy's prime minister explained that he would invite Donald Trump back if he could, because he believes that the former US president had the best foreign policy, as he did not start a new war.

The former US President has also repeatedly expressed his appreciation for Hungary's prime minister.

He's the strongest leader. A very strong man,

– the Republican politician said, praising PM Orban. The short clip in which Trump speaks about this can also be viewed with subtitles in Fidesz's recent post.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

Ajánló

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Everyone has to be alerted to the terrorist threat and the risks of migration, according to Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis.
Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Horgos residents are afraid, some are not even allowing their children to go to school. Several locals have confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was likely a fight between migrants.
PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

"We have to fight for being able to decide who comes to Hungary," PM Orban said on public radio MR1.
President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

On Wednesday, students at Campion College in Sydney, Australia attended a presentation by Hungarian President Katalin Novak on demographic challenges to overcome and on Hungary's pro-family policies.
Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

The defense minister said that a three-pronged mission is to be launched in the African country.
Foreign interference in Poland's election: support and fundraising from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai circle - Part 4

Foreign interference in Poland's election: support and fundraising from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai circle - Part 4

Action for Democracy and the DatAdat group have also played their part in influencing the Poles.
Felföldi Zoltán

Kubatov–Karácsony-párbaj a Facebookon

A főváros vezetése csak egy értelmetlen baloldali blabla összehozására képes a hajléktalankérdésben is.

