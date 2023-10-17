Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

"We need Serbia and the Western Balkans in the European Union," Hungarian President Katalin Novak said after talks with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in Tirana on Monday. Hungary's president, who is in Albania to attend a summit of the Berlin Process, said Serbia and Hungary are strong strategic partners with a shared interest to see Serbia within the EU. She said Hungary could have a crucial role in Serbia’s integration since we know the region and its culture very well.

Hungary supports Serbia’s EU accession because Serbia is an integral part of the EU, with European values that nobody could question. The EU has made many mistakes with the accession of other countries,

she stressed, adding that we are all facing the challenge of mass migration to Europe and we want to protect our borders, which is why Serbia's accession to the EU is of the utmost importance.