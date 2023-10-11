időjárás 21°C Brigitta 2023. október 11.
"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

Dócza Edith Krisztina
1 órája
"Hungary's recognized the transformation of world order in time"

The Eurasia Center hosted a round-table discussion entitled Opening a Window to the East - The Age of Eurasia, which also featured the launch of the latest monthly issue of Eurasia magazine, now available nationwide. Experts at the panel discussion pointed out that the world is undergoing a huge transformation, with the emergence of a multipolar world order and the rise of the Eurasian supercontinent. A new world order focusing on infrastructure and large spaces is emerging, Marton Bekes, director of the XXI. Century Institute, has said, adding that  the new order will not eradicate, but rather change globalization.

We're witnessing a change in the world order, as well as the changing of systems across the world, which is a political, mostly intellectual, spiritual, ideological, process

– the expert said.

As an example, he cited several events from the 2020s that are determining everyday life today, such as the Covid pandemic, the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan and the Ukraine war. Norbert Csizmadia, President of the Board of Trustees of the Pallas Athene Domus Meriti Foundation and the Neumann Janos University Foundation, mentioned three key words that he believes are necessary to understand the world order: "connectivity, complexity, sustainability". The geographer emphasized that the world had already started to change in the early 2000s, and that the global economy's center of gravity had shifted to the East. based on the individual countries' GDP per capita statistics, there is clear evidence of the rise of Asia between 2000 and 2010, he said. Mr Csizmadia also recalled, that

Hungary was quick to recognize this transforming world order, having announced its strategy of opening up to the East as early as 2011, and in 2015 it became the first European country to join the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

In his speech, Marton Ugrosdy, deputy state secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister's political director, warned that Europe is trailing far behind Asia in the field of innovation, and even China, which is consciously building on its R&D foundations, as shown by its GDP figures. He said that while Europe's best scientists went to the United States, Chinese students studied in European universities and then returned home. Our continent's role in the world has been devalued, and Europe does not have the money, economic and political power to play a serious role," he explained.

The expert also underlined that it no longer works, especially against the countries of the "Global South", for the United States to dictate on ideological grounds with whom we should and should not trade and cooperate.

The Hungarian national interest is always at the center of Hungary's foreign policy, he added.

In his speech, Mr Ugrosdy also referred to the sanctions against Russia, which have not been joined by more than half of the world's economy, meaning that Moscow can easily circumvent the measures. "The sanctions only work, if everyone participates," he pointed out, adding that countries that are not participating in the sanctions know that the situation offers an economic opportunity for them.

It's simply the case of Western dominance in the world becoming increasingly eroded, while the rest of the world is becoming economically stronger, he added.

The expert said it would also be important to talk about efforts described as "strategic autonomy", namely that Europe should have its own ideas about where its place in the world is, even at a time when - in the Euro-Atlantic area - those who promote an independent European interest are being pillorized.

Eurasian states play a major role in the transformation of world order, and in order for Hungary to position itself properly, it is crucial to get to know Eurasia and its different cultures and ways of thinking.

– moderator Levente Horvath, former Consul General in Shanghai and Director of the Eurasia Center, stressed in his closing remarks. 

 

Cover photo: From left to right: Levente Horvath, former Consul General in Shanghai, Director of the Eurasia Center, Marton Bekes, Director of the XXI. Century Institute, Norbert Csizmadia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Pallas Athene Domus Meriti Foundation and the Neumann Janos University Foundation, and Marton Ugrosdy, deputy state secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister's political director attend a round-table discussion – entitled Opening a Window to the East, The Age of Eurasia – held at the Eurasia Center on October 10, 2023 (Photo: Eurasia Center)

