Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

The issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU has been a sensitive one, the expert noted. Although Ukraine had hoped to become a fast-track member in 2022, negotiations could not even start last April. Candidate status was granted in June 2022, but recently public opinion has not been as supportive as it once was. The constitutional lawyer cited a survey by the German weekly Der Spiegel in the summer: 45% of respondents were in favor of the country’s accession, while 42% were against. German politicians’ support of Ukraine’s integration is also waning: even left-wing Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Greens has expressed her reservations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also cautious:

Ukraine's EU membership is unquestionable, but there is a protocol for accession that must be followed also this time,

she said earlier.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/MTI/EPA

Western Balkans' accession is important for geostrategic reasons

In addition to Ukraine, a number of countries are waiting to join the EU, some of which have already applied for membership in Brussels: Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkiye – all of which have candidate status for the time being. Although Turkiye is an important member of the alliance and contributes the second largest military force in NATO, its integration into the EU is no longer a top priority for the West, Zoltan Lomnici Jr. said.

Talking about Serbia and the Western Balkans, however, he stressed that the early integration of the region would be important for Brussels in terms of geostrategy, but that this was recognized more clearly by the Central European member states (including Hungary in particular).

"The seventh of Viktor Orban's seven points on EU transformation is that Serbia should be admitted to the European Union. Serbia applied for membership in 2009 and has had candidate status since 2012," the expert explained. Asked how the candidate countries would welcome Ukraine's accession, the constitutional lawyer said that immediate, the country's out-of-turn admission would certainly be seen as gross insult to those countries and their citizens.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel (from left to right) shake hands after a press conference during the first day of the two-day European Council meeting in Brussels on 9 October. (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)