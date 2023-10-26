Fundacja Liberté! (Freedom Foundation) has received money from Mr Koranyi's circles with the specific purpose of "mobilizing Polish citizens to vote in the 2023 parliamentary elections" through a campaign dubbed Turning Point. The group named "Odważysz Się" (Dare) also received foreign funds for virtually the same reason.

A separate team was in charge of mobilizing young people, obviously in line with the interests of the liberal-left. Using grants from Mr Koranyi, Stowarzyszenie 61 (or Association 61) clearly helped in "informing and mobilizing" young people through social media.

Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany and sociologist Tibor Dessewffy at an event of the Demos Hungary Foundation entitled 'Progressive Politics in the 21st Century', in a Budapest hotel. Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak

In Poland, just as in Hungary, they used a separate legal entity - an NGO named Lublin Self-Help Center (Lubelski Ośrodek Samopomocy) - and stuffed it with money to monitor the orderly, transparent and fair conduct of the elections.

In its article PolskieRadio24.pl quoted David Koranyi - introduced as President of Action for Democracy - as saying "Action for Democracy is proud to support nonpartisan NGOs that are fighting for the hard-earned freedom of Poles [...] Their voice will be crucial at this historic moment in the consolidation of democracy in Poland and Central Europe."

Thus it looks clear that Mr Koranyi and his circles did not deny, but - through some general slogans and descriptions - acknowledged their intention to interfere. That said in Poland, just as in Hungary, it is impossible to know exactly how much money was provided from abroad, and by whom, to the leftist-liberal organizations that were active participants of the campaign.

Moreover, through a group named "Do:łącz", Tibor Dessewffy and the DatAdat circle - linked to ex-PMs Gordon Bajnai and Ferenc Gyurcsany - are also present in Poland. As highlighted by Polish public media TVPN in June 2023 - in a piece entitled "Hungarian invention for Polish elections? A mysterious company from Estonia and Soros's think tank" - the main profile of the team was data collection, just like in Hungary.

According to the Polish article, an organization called "Do:Łącz", launched in Poland in March 2023, calling for the boycott of Orlen [the country's national oil company - ed], the liberalization of abortion regulations, the promotion of transgenderism and the introduction of restrictions on meat consumption. The article writes that the project is run by a mysterious company registered in Estonia, which is engaged in data collection, analysis and voter profiling. The owner of the company is Tibor Dessewffy, "known for his links to the Hungarian opposition and billionaire George Soros".