Current Polish President Andrzej Duda, who built his campaign on conservative family values, has been attacked in an article published in the leading tabloid, Fakt. The newspaper is owned by Ringier Axel Springer Polska, the Polish subsidiary of the Swiss-German media group, which is also known in Poland. On its front page, Fakt accused Mr Duda of having pardoned a pedophile convict. Even though the man has already served his prison sentence, the president only lifted the restraining order imposed by the court, in compliance with the request of the perpetrator's adult victim.

Fakt has a significant reach even in itself. According to the Reuters Institute, cited above, it reaches 14% of those who get their information from TV, radio and print newspapers on a weekly basis, while roughly 13% of those who get their information from online newspapers also follow it at least weekly.

It is also a key fact that besides the country's the biggest television broadcaster, its largest radio stations and most significant public newspapers, the online news portal called onet.pl is also in foreign - namely German - hands. The owner in this case is also Ringier Axel Springer Polska. According to various estimates, Onet reaches 39-42% of Polish online readers every week.

In 2021, the Polish parliament voted in favour of a bill that would have restricted non-EU companies from acquiring a majority stake in Polish media. The proposal was met with huge protests, mostly from Brussels and Washington, and was vetoed by President Andrzej Duda. Similar foreign influence was known to have existed in the Hungarian media before 2010, but this has changed considerably in recent years. In February 2021, PM Orban spoke at the opening event of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual economic year, saying that "in 2010 we identified four sectors of strategic importance for the national economy, where our goal was to ensure that Hungarian ownership would exceed 50 percent." According to Mr Orban, in addition to the banking sector, energy and retail

this is how the world of media and related industries looked like, where we started from 34 percent and are now at 55 percent.

However, the question of foreign influence and the possibility of foreign interference in Hungary still remain unanswered.

In the run-up to and since the 2022 elections, there has been a renewed push to recapitalize some of Hungary's leftist-liberal media outlets. These include Partizan, which is partly financed from overseas, Telex, 24.hu (whose owner Zoltán Varga, a man currently facing criminal proceedings, has acquired a 13.43% stake in the Polish Gremi Media group alongside Soros's Pluralis), which is also supported by EU funds, and 444.hu. A few years ago in Hungary, the leftist-liberal "Free Europe" (Szabad Europa) portal was launched exclusively with US funds.

The latter also cooperates with a number of local liberal media outlets (nyugat.hu, debreciner.hu, kecsup.hu, szabadpecs.hu), partly financed from Brussels, partly by George Soros, and partly from overseas. For example, the Áramlat (Flow) Foundation, which is behind the Kecsup portal, has been granted US funds in addition to left-wing party funds, since it received donations from the Soros network in the year of its registration. Behind these national and local channels of money, it is not difficult to identify the overarching intention to make preparations for the upcoming local elections.

(To be continued)