PM Orban holds talks in "China's Silicon Valley"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled from Beijing to Shenzhen in southern China, where he held talks with Meng Fanli, secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, and visited the exhibition titled "40th Anniversary of the Reform and Development of Guangdong Province" at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency MTI on Thursday.

The city leader presented the history of Shenzhen to the Hungarian delegation and provided information on economic and business cooperation opportunities.

Shenzhen is one of China's special economic zones, home to 17 million people and one of the five most populous cities in China. The city is a global centre for technology, research, manufacturing, finance, tourism and transport, with its port being the world's fourth busiest container port. Later in the day, Viktor Orban will hold further talks with the heads of Chinese giant companies in the region and visit the Nanshan Cultural Center, designed by the Hungarian design studio Zoboki-Demeter, the PM's press chief said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a meeting with Meng Fanli, secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, in Shenzhen, southern China, on October 19, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/ Zoltan Fischer)