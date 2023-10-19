időjárás 8°C Nándor 2023. október 19.
Hír TV
PM Orban holds talks in "China's Silicon Valley"

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled from Beijing to Shenzhen in southern China, where he held talks with Meng Fanli, secretary of the  Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, and visited the exhibition titled "40th Anniversary of the Reform and Development of Guangdong Province" at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency MTI on Thursday.

The city leader presented the history of Shenzhen to the Hungarian delegation and provided information on economic and business cooperation opportunities.

Shenzhen is one of China's special economic zones, home to 17 million people and one of the five most populous cities in China. The city is a global centre for technology, research, manufacturing, finance, tourism and transport, with its port being the world's fourth busiest container port. Later in the day, Viktor Orban will hold further talks with the heads of Chinese giant companies in the region and visit the Nanshan Cultural Center, designed by the Hungarian design studio Zoboki-Demeter, the PM's press chief said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a meeting with Meng Fanli, secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, in Shenzhen, southern China, on October 19, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/ Zoltan Fischer)

EU to limit utility cost reduction, Hungary's government vetoes

EU to limit utility cost reduction, Hungary's government vetoes

European Commission goes against Hungary's utility cost reduction policy.
"Take the help where it is needed instead of bringing trouble home"

"Take the help where it is needed instead of bringing trouble home"

The Hungarian government has submitted a proposal to launch a military mission to Chad.
Putin: PM Orban knows how to defend the interests of his country

Putin: PM Orban knows how to defend the interests of his country

Russia's President spoke highly of PM Viktor Orban after their meeting in Beijing.
Cats on the New Silk Road

Cats on the New Silk Road

Hungary can be an important and secure bridge between East and West in the complex and sustainable world of interconnecting Eurasian networks.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

Center for Fundamental Rights: Our cultural sovereignty is under an overall attack in today's Europe

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosted an Italian-Hungarian conference.
Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungary President: "We need Serbia in the European Union"

Hungarian President of Katalin Novak held talks with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in Tirana on Monday.
idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

A „narancsszínű Hamász” és az eltorzított valóság

A muszlim terrorizmus európai erősödése szorosan összefügg az illegális migrációval.

