"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

Illegal immigrants continued to arrive at the Serbian-Hungarian border this weekend, trying to illegally cross the fence into the European Union. On the outskirts of Subotica (Szabadka), the Suma Makove sedmice (Makkhetes forest), which is dominated by people smugglers and criminal gangs, is full of dangerous armed groups. Residents in this northern part of Serbia no longer dare enter these areas even in broad daylight. This is understandable, given the recent barrage of shootings on the southern side of the Hungarian border.

Shocking photos emerged on Facebook on Saturday, when several locals shared images of migrants patrolling with automatic rifles. In one picture young men are blocking the path into the forest as if standing guard, with a larger group of migrants behind them.

The person posting it wrote:

They walk freely with automatic weapons in the forest of Makkhetes. Are there any police to disarm them? If not, why not?

The desperate people of Subotica (Szabadka) are already comparing the situation to what has been happening in Israel, with one posting reading:

This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip.

Nije pojas Gaze, već je Subotica. pic.twitter.com/rspLAFDp5W — Dragan Vidaković Mrki P.S.Gerila (@protivdictature) October 7, 2023

Although the Serbian police from time to time carry out operations to counter illegal migration, but despite these, migrants and people smugglers always sneak back into the forest. On several occasions during these raids, weapons were found on the migrants.

🇷🇸🇭🇺 Serbia Bolsters Border With Hungary In Migration Curb Effort



Amid the unfolding migrant crisis on the continent, authorities have deployed more special forces along the border and near the city of Subotica.



In the surrounding areas, camps with caches of weapons have been… pic.twitter.com/futXzCgIxu — Dēmiurgòs (@DemiurgosCaen) September 15, 2023

People are deeply shocked and are asking questions on social media,such as who pays for migration, which costs migrants a lot of money. Illegal border crossings have to be paid for. In the experience of the locals, most migrants have modern, expensive phones and leave the shops with bags full of goods.

Moje priče o migranatima nisu rasističke i nacionalističke, jer sam i sam migranat. Opet kažem da među njima ima divnih ljudi, koje bih sutra primio u svoju kuću. Ako pomislite da ima veze sa njihovom verom, varate se. Oni koji redovno klanjaju su većinom čestiti ljudi. Ali evo… — Dragan Vidaković Mrki P.S.Gerila (@protivdictature) October 7, 2023

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, illegal immigrants in Serbia use cash withdrawals from ATMs to pay taxi rides to the border.