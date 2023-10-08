időjárás 15°C Koppány 2023. október 8.
"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

Illegal immigrants continued to arrive at the Serbian-Hungarian border this weekend, trying to illegally cross the fence into the European Union. On the outskirts of Subotica (Szabadka), the Suma Makove sedmice (Makkhetes forest), which is dominated by people smugglers and criminal gangs, is full of dangerous armed groups. Residents in this northern part of Serbia no longer dare enter these areas even in broad daylight. This is understandable, given the recent barrage of shootings on the southern side of the Hungarian border.

Shocking photos emerged on Facebook on Saturday, when several locals shared images of migrants patrolling with automatic rifles. In one picture young men are blocking the path into the forest as if standing guard, with a larger group of migrants behind them.

The person posting it wrote:

They walk freely with automatic weapons in the forest of Makkhetes. Are there any police to disarm them? If not, why not?

The desperate people of Subotica (Szabadka) are already comparing the situation to what has been happening in Israel, with one posting reading:

This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip.

Although the Serbian police from time to time carry out operations to counter illegal migration, but despite these, migrants and people smugglers always sneak back into the forest. On several occasions during these raids, weapons were found on the migrants.

People are deeply shocked and are asking questions on social media,such as who pays for migration, which costs migrants a lot of money. Illegal border crossings have to be paid for. In the experience of the locals, most migrants have modern, expensive phones and leave the shops with bags full of goods.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, illegal immigrants in Serbia use cash withdrawals from ATMs to pay taxi rides to the border. 

Migrants pay smugglers hundreds or even thousands of euros. And they have the money to do so, because funds are being sent from abroad. Footage obtained by Magyar Nemzet shows migrants withdrawing money from an ATM machine in Subotica.

In the center of Subotica, there have been several recent showdowns by migrants. The other day, two illegal immigrants attacked each other, pulling knives in a pedestrian street. In another case, a migrant was shot in the back in the parking lot of a Lidl supermarket, while locals were shopping around them.

The people of Subotica fear that a local will fall victim the next time illegal immigrants battle each other. That is why they do not go into the forest and if they see migrants in the streets, they avoid them as far as possible. And there are plenty of illegal immigrants in city centers and public areas. Under Serbian law, they have every right to be there, as they can move freely within the country once they have registered at reception centers. They take advantage of this and, after having eaten, washed and charged their phones in the camps, they try again and again to cross the border illegally.

Cover photo: Border fence on the Serbian-Hungarian border (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

 

 

Bayer Zsolt

Rágalmazó gazemberek (2. rész)

„A feleségem bűne pusztán az, hogy az én feleségem. Ezért rágalmazták meg a vérplazma értékesítése ügyében.”

