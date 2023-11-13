The Operations Director of the Information Office emphasized that
the Islamic mindset does not tolerate any previous systems, be it religious or cultural, because they come to conquer.
– The fact that the climate in the oil regions of the Middle East is getting worse is clearly visible, and they may even run out of oil or gas in their known form, which means they need living space. And this occupation of living space has begun. All this has happened quietly, in an invisible or minimally visible manner, and not by force but by bringing money here, for example, by buying up shares, buying up property, sports teams, sports clubs. So, at the real estate level, they have practically bought up most of Europe," Mr Foldi explained in a popular show running on Hungary's HÍRTV.