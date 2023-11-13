időjárás 9°C Szilvia 2023. november 13.
Expert: Arab World's Conquest of Europe a Decades-Long Process + video

Magyar Nemzet
37 perce
Expert: Arab World's Conquest of Europe a Decades-Long Process + video

The force field known as the petrodollar is the driving economic influence of the Arab world. What we are witnessing is not a mere vision or conspiracy theory, but a strategic search for living space planned out on a rational basis decades ago, Intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi emphasized on Hir TV's Bayer Show.

The Operations  Director of the Information Office emphasized that

the Islamic mindset does not tolerate any previous systems, be it religious or cultural, because they come to conquer. 

– The fact that the climate in the oil regions of the Middle East is getting worse is clearly visible, and they may even run out of oil or gas in their known form, which means they need living space. And this occupation of living space has begun. All this has happened quietly, in an invisible or minimally visible manner, and not by force but by bringing money here, for example, by buying up shares, buying up property, sports teams, sports clubs. So, at the real estate level, they have practically bought up most of Europe," Mr Foldi explained in a popular show running on Hungary's HÍRTV.

Mr Foldi underlined that 

Europe's leaders must now put everything aside in the logic of why migration has happened and why the admission are taking place, because our lives are at stake.

According to the intelligence expert, any further spreading of the Muslim world's culture across the old continent would, in effect, mean the death of European values.

Click on the video to view the full conversation: 

Source of the cover photo: Hír TV

