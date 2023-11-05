Last Respects Are Paid to Istvan Pasztor in Subotica

Giant crowds attended the funeral of Istvan Pasztor, president of the Alliance of Hungarians in Vojvodina (VMSZ/SVM), on Saturday. The ceremony was held at 2pm in the Peits Chapel of the Bajska (Bajai) Road Cemetery in Subotica (Szabadka). Istvan Pasztor passed away on Monday, October 30, at the age of 67. Pannon RTV reported that the farewell began with a church ceremony and a communal prayer, followed by eulogies by state and public figures in memory of the politician. Before the funeral, the relatives and friends paid their last respects in the Peits chapel.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also gave eulogies, bidding farewell to the Hungarian politician from Vojvodina.

"Like a flock that has lost its shepherd, we stand here with bowed heads and heavy hearts, Serbs and Hungarians, Hungarians in the motherland and abroad in the Carpathian Basin, especially in Vojvodina", Viktor Orban began his farewell address. "Istvan Pasztor lived as a soldier, fought as a soldier and left as a soldier. Now we bid him farewell with the respect due to our brothers-in-arms", the Hungarian PM continued, stressing that Mr Pasztor was the first who not only hoped and believed in reconciliation between nations, but also actively pursued it.