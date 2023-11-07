PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

"The government will submit new legislation on immigration to parliament," Viktor Orban said in response to a question from MP Olga Kalman of the Democratic Coalition during the PM's questions time. Hungary's prime minister stated that guest workers can only be employed in Hungary under strict rules. The first rule is that

guest workers can only be employed if Hungarian workers are not available to fill the vacancies.

"More Hungarians are in jobs in Hungary today than ever before," Viktor Orban pointed out, emphasizing that Hungary belongs to the Hungarians.

The Hungarian premier recalled that six hundred thousand people lost their jobs when the Left was in power.

Every single Hungarian's death in the Russia-Ukraine war is a great loss

"The Hungarian government is constantly monitoring the involvement of Transcarpathian Hungarians in the Russia-Ukraine war. This is a great loss for Hungary," Viktor Orban answered to a question from MP David Bedo of Momentum. The PM stressed that it is not only in the interest of Europe, but also of Hungary and the Transcarpathian Hungarian community, that there should be a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible.

"If you are aware that Transcarpathian Hungarians also die in the war, you should be pressing for creating peace as soon as possible," the PM called on Bedo. He noted that

Hungary stands up for a ceasefire and peace at every possible platform.

"The strategy that the Ukrainians fight and we finance their fight has failed. If we want a ceasefire and peace, we need a new strategy," he added.

PM Orban: jobs in Hungary belong to Hungarians

"Hungary belongs to the Hungarians and the jobs in Hungary belong to the Hungarians, PM Orban said in response to a question from Jobbik parliamentary group leader Gyorgy Laszlo Lukacs, who wanted to know how many guest workers will be brought to Hungary.

The prime minister pointed out that the Jobbik parliamentary group leader regularly talks about five hundred thousand foreign workers, which is a suggestion that the government rejects.

The policy that has been started must be continued, the PM underlined, noting that one million more Hungarians are in jobs in Hungary than in 2010, when employment rate was 57 percent whereas it is 75 percent today. Only as many guest workers will be allowed to come to Hungary as many unfilled vacancies there are, and the cabinet is determined to enforce this principle without compromise, Viktor Orban underscored.

Jobbik should not want to bring five hundred thousand guest workers to Hungary, the PM called on the opposition parliamentary group leader. Hungarians do not have to live with guest workers, who will only be allowed to stay in Hungary for a limited period of two or three years. When the period expires, they are required to leave Hungary. The government has drafted the strictest immigration law based on foreign examples, which will be submitted to parliament, PM Orban said, asking the house to vote in favor of it.

The government plans to close the gap between Eastern and Western Hungary

"The government does not deal with business matters," PM Orban said, answering a question form Bence Tordai, co-chair of the opposition Dialogue Party. The government is seeking to place major investments in the country following the logic of regional development.

"If we succeed in implementing all our plans, then Eastern Hungary will be able to catch up with Western Hungary," the PM said. He pointed out that the new regional development divide is between north and south, and now the government plans to bring new investments to southern Hungary, not to Budapest's Soroksar district. "The importance of the country's national economy will be enhanced by an investment that enjoys the support of the government, Viktor Orban underlined.

PM Orban to Laszlo Toroczkai: What national interests do you represent?

The Hungarian government gave up its foreign policy based on Hungarian interests because it assured Israel of its support after the terrorist attacks by Hamas, according to Laszlo Toroczkai. "You have been left alone at the UN alongside Israel and the United States, said the president of Our Homeland Movement.

Hungary is nowhere left alone, PM Orban noted in his reply. "At the UN, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Croatia voted with us. This is a Central European bloc, and perhaps it is no coincidence that it has emerged," PM Orban pointed out. "Every country that becomes the target of a terrorist attack has the right to self-defense and to prevent such acts from happening in the future," he added.

Hungary's position is clear: terror has no place anywhere, and terror is not the solution to anything, PM Orban said.

"We want to ensure that the conflict, which is today a conflict between a terrorist organization and a state, does not turn into a conflict between states," Hungary's prime minister said.

World War Three will break out if Israel does not stop, Toroczkai opined, adding that the UN proclamation was perfect. "Why don't you as prime minister send a message that it is unacceptable that thousands of civilians and children are being slaughtered," the opposition politician questioned the prime minister.

Taking civilian lives by force is unacceptable, PM Orban said in his response. As regards the hostages, Hungary made a proposal at the UN to insert a sentence on this in the text, which was rejected.

"What Hungarian interests do you and your colleagues represent," PM Orban asked the opposition party chief, who praised the UN.

Government has saved thousands of jobs

"Dunaferr steel mill had to be protected because thousands of people worked there," PM Orban said in response to a question from Antal Csardi, MP of LMP-Greens. The government has decided to request a change in the regulations so that certain procedural rules could be waived if many jobs were at risk, the PM stressed.

Dunaferr continues to operate and thousands of people can earn a living for their families,

PM Orban pointed out. He added that they will continue to act with the utmost transparency also in the future, stressing that Gergely Gulyas, minister heading the PM's Office, has issued a special decree stating that the rule applying to Dunaferr does not apply to battery factories. "What more do you want, we have guaranteed everything you've asked for," PM Orban asked, recommending to the MP that he study the legislation.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives answers during question time in parliament on Monday afternoon (Photo: Zoltan Mathe)