EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary at the Hungarian interior ministry, held a press briefing following the meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

Colleagues have seen with their own eyes what is happening on Hungary's border

They were particularly looking forward to the meeting, Retvari told journalists at the press conference, because a short film made by the Hungarian National Police Headquarters (ORFK) was screened for EU interior ministers at the plenary session.

It was "rather uncertain" whether the film could be screened at the meeting because of alleged "technical obstacles", but Hungary insisted and in the end the showing of the video was put on the agenda – although as the last item.

The video footage elicited a unanimous reaction among the leaders and deputies, he told the press conference.

There was a shocked silence in the room. Many colleagues took photos of some parts in the film while several others came and asked to have this video. So we will send it to everyone, as it has become clear that many colleagues were unaware what was going on at Hungary's southern border. That's why I brought the video to Brussels,

the state secretary said.

Migration pact would corroborate Brussels' flawed policy

During the debate on migration, the state secretary of Hungary's interior ministry underlined that the European Union has been on the wrong track since 2015 and the migration pact would only be a continuation. The migration pact would aim to create a mechanism for migration and for the distribution of migrants.

According to the new provisions, should a migration crisis arise in any member state, the affected state could request a solidarity contribution from the other member states, which could take one of three forms: relocating asylum seekers and those under international protection i.e. resettling them from the affected member state to the offering states; conducting asylum procedures regarding applications submitted in the affected member state; providing financial support or alternative solidarity contributions approved by the Council.

Bence Retvari criticized the European Parliament for formulating pro-migration proposals to the migration pact to include in it an increasing number of exemptions on whom to grant easier entry to the territory of the European Union. During the session, he also highlighted that

the fee of people smugglers (ranging from 5 to 16 thousand euros) is often paid from money received in benefits by refugees already staying in Western Europe as they send the money from EU taxpayers back to their families.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner warns of terrorist attacks

In connection with EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson's statement that the war in Gaza has heightened the threat of terrorism in the European Union, Magyar Nemzet asked the state secretary whether Brussels establishes a similar causal link between migration and terrorism. With the view that there is a link between migration and terrorism Hungary is in the minority among European countries, the state secretary said, adding that an honest confrontation by the representatives of the European mainstream would be appreciated.

Other questions from journalists pertained to EU Home Affairs Commissioner (often seen knitting during various meetings) saying that there is a huge risk of terror attacks taking place in Europe with Christmas approaching.

Bence Retvari called it said that once again, Tuesday's meeting had to start with expressing condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in France. The representatives of several member states confirmed that they will step up police presence for Christmas markets.

Cover photo: State Secretary Bence Retvari arrives in Brussels for the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (Photo:Facebook/Bence Retvari )