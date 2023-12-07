Hungary FM: Instability in Africa Could Trigger New Waves of Migration Toward Europe

Common interests, common goals

Hungary has a vested interest in having security and stability in Africa, and the Hungarian government works together with other governments firmly committed against terrorism, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook, noting the support of Kenya and Defense Minister Aden Duale, as well as the United Nations and Special Envoy Hanna Serwaa Tetteh.

The goal is to achieve peace in as many African countries as possible and prevent further waves of migration,

he said. He pointed out that due to its geographical location, Hungary is in a special situation, facing two security challenges: the war in Ukraine and mass illegal migration.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that "the pressure of migration is on the increase primarily due to armed conflicts spreading in the world, that is why the UN peace keeping missions are especially crucial in preventing new surges in migration".

He said that Hungary and Serbia share a challenge posed by the migration situation along the Western Balkans route.

On our border, people smugglers operate in a military system and use weapons. Therefore we must be clear: illegal migration must be rejected,

Hungary's foreign minister said, adding that hat he had discussed the issue with Serbian Defense State Secretary Nemanja Starovic in Accra.

Energy in focus

Energy issues were also discussed at the meeting. Hungary's foreign minister said Hungary has excellent energy cooperation with Bangladesh, where "a similar nuclear power plant is being constructed as in Hungary, only they are 7-8 years ahead". Bangladesh will soon launch the operation of the new blocks, Peter Szijjarto said, adding that Hungarian experts are in contact with their Bangladeshi colleagues because their experience could be useful in the next phases of Hungary's Paks project.

The Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade announced that agreements on investment protection and on the avoidance of double taxation will be concluded soon.

Elections are coming up in Bangladesh and that there is nothing new under the sun is shown by the fact that there is serious external interference in favor of the opposition. My colleague Abul Kalam Abdul Momen is clearly not worried because ultimately it is the voters and not external forces that decide. And that's a good thing,

Peter Szijjarto wrote in his post on Facebook.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (c), Deputy State Secretary for International Cooperation Attila Hidegh (l) and State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians Azbej Tristan (r) attend the UN Peacekeeping Conference in Accra, Ghana, on December 6, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Hungary's foreign ministry/Marton Kiraly)