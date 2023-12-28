Hungary Is Not Participating in the War, but Increasing Defense Preparedness, Says Defense Minister

"Due to the bad decisions of others, we must contend with having to live in an era of dangers," the defense minister said in a video uploaded to his social media page. Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said that 2023 brought wars and migration to Europe, and with it the threat of terrorism and explosive social tensions. Bad decisions such as the pro-war policies, the endless arms transfers and the encouragement and financing of migration, along with the social tensions, security risks and threat of terrorism immigration brings, also impact Hungary.

Although we are not participating in the war, we are preparing to defend Hungary and the Hungarian people,

the minister stressed, adding that in an age of dangers, we cannot sit idle.

"We must strengthen our defense capabilities to ensure Hungary's peace and security."

This includes building a modern, youthful force, recruiting, developing the training of soldiers, and providing them with with the most modern equipment and appropriate remuneration, he explained, adding that the development of the domestic defense industry will continue with a growing number of cities being added to the defense industry map. He mentioned Gyor, Gyula, Kaposvar, Varpalota and Zalaegerszeg as examples.

"We will defend our sovereignty from those who expect us to hand over decisions on the fate of Hungarians to them." He went on to declare that Hungary will defend her borders and cities from immigration, despite the threat of punitive measures.

"We must make good decisions and fortify our strength, because peace requires strength", the defense minister concluded his statement.