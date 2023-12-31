PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

Viktor Orban explained why the government will defend Hungary's Child Protection Act from Brussels's attacks. The majority ruling Fidesz party uploaded a brief video of the prime minister's remarks to its social media page.

In the clip, Mr Orban calls for straight-forward talk:

There is no excuse for pedophilia. Children are sacred and inviolable. And it is the job of adults to protect children at all costs.

Hungary's PM also said that the point is not that the world has gone mad and that certain individuals are indulging in some repulsive manias.

We are not interested in how Brussels tries to excuse and explain the inexplicable,

he stated.

"This is Hungary!"

he stressed, adding that this is where Europe's most strict child protection system must be in place.

Gender propaganda is not a curious joke and is not just rainbow-y talk, but is the greatest danger threatening our children,

he said, pointing out that "even the most determined government cannot succeed in this issue on its own. It will take everyone: parents, grandparents, teachers and educators.

We want them to leave our children alone!"

The premier added that these things have no place in Hungary and especially not in our schools.

The video calls on everyone to fill out the national consultation which also contains questions pertaining to this topic.