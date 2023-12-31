időjárás 9°C Szilveszter 2023. december 31.
PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

Viktor Orban explained why the government will defend Hungary's Child Protection Act from Brussels's attacks. The majority ruling Fidesz party uploaded a brief video of the prime minister's remarks to its social media page.

In the clip, Mr Orban calls for straight-forward talk:

There is no excuse for pedophilia. Children are sacred and inviolable. And it is the job of adults to protect children at all costs.

Hungary's PM also said that the point is not that the world has gone mad and that certain individuals are indulging in some repulsive manias.

We are not interested in how Brussels tries to excuse and explain the inexplicable,

he stated.

"This is Hungary!"

he stressed, adding that this is where Europe's most strict child protection system must be in place.

Gender propaganda is not a curious joke and is not just rainbow-y talk, but is the greatest danger threatening our children,

he said, pointing out that "even the most determined government cannot succeed in this issue on its own. It will take everyone: parents, grandparents, teachers and educators.

We want them to leave our children alone!"

The premier added that these things have no place in Hungary and especially not in our schools.

The video calls on everyone to fill out the national consultation which also contains questions pertaining to this topic.

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Ajánló

Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

The Hungarian left has lost all its moral foundations, the director of the conservative think-tank Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
Gender Clinic Treats Hundreds of Preschoolers

Gender Clinic Treats Hundreds of Preschoolers

As children as young as three have been referred to the controversial transgender clinic, the British are starting to realize that the trans lobby has gone too far.
Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Starting from the beginning of the year, the government is set to raise the average teacher's salary by 32.2 percent.
Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

If migrants are allowed in, authorities will never be able to deport them again.
Ex-Ambassador to Ukraine: Viktor Orban Conspicuously Absent from Kyiv

Ex-Ambassador to Ukraine: Viktor Orban Conspicuously Absent from Kyiv

Istvan Ijgyarto, former ambassador to Kyiv and Moscow, assesses Ukraine-Hungary relations.
President Novak: We've Learned We Must Often Push All the Way to the Wall + Video

President Novak: We've Learned We Must Often Push All the Way to the Wall + Video

The Hungarian head of state released a video showcasing her diplomatic efforts throughout the year.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Tamtamdobok

Teljesen meghökkentő, hogy az egész világ együtt bolondul meg és kíván vért.

