Restaurants' Security Costs Outweigh Rent Expenses

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
18 perce
Bo Blair owns 11 restaurants in Washington DC. He recently told Fox News that at one of his locations, the Surfside Taco Stand, he spends over 4000 dollars a week on private security.

Think about it, private security at a taco stand. It’s like the Wild West,

he told the American news channel, as highlighted by the international V4NA news agency.

As we continue to see crime rates rise across the whole city, he said he is no longer just worried about being robbed, or having his customers insulted.

We have to pay for security to make employees feel safe. Once an incident happens, the employees leave and we’re spending time and money on more training. It’s like a hamster wheel,

he added.

Mary Rusciano, the owner of a popular pizzeria, tackles the growing crime wave differently.

The key is that we keep barely anything in stock, and inventory is at a minimum, she told Axios D.C., a Washington-based news site. „We try not to keep too much cash on hand. I’d rather give away a pizza than risk having cash on the premises,” she added.

Aaron McGovern, a longtime operator of many restaurant locations, recently closed all of his businesses, citing crime as a top factor.

After losing tens of thousands of dollars to burglaries and having his employees assaulted, he decided that shutting down his venues is the cheaper solution.

However, according to Donna Redman, executive director of business affairs at Whole Armour Executive Protection and Security Services, the spike in violent crime has helped her business immensely.

The private security agency has built a solid reputation providing services to splashy events like the mayor’s inaugural ball, but by now, policing stores and streeteries has become the major source of their revenue.

„We went from managing crowds to preventing crime,” he said,

Whole Armor charges around $25 and $45 an hour per security officer, depending on the restaurant’s volume and whether they’re armed.

DC regulations restrict what security personnel can do. They can only stay inside private premises and can only "prevent” crime by door checks and scanning crowds and patios for suspicious activity or inebriated guests. What happens on public streets is Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) territory. Unarmed guards may escort staff to their cars or Ubers if it’s late, but "there’s only so much we can do,” Redman says.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Daniel Tadevosyan)

Ajánló

PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

PM Orban: The Windsock is Flapping in the Breeze

Liszt Ferenc International Airport is of strategic importance for Budapest.
PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

PM Orban: Gender Propaganda Is Not a Curious Joke + Video

We are not interested in how Brussels tries to excuse and explain the inexplicable.
Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

Official: 2023 Marks the Year of the Hungarian Left's Betrayal of the Country

The Hungarian left has lost all its moral foundations, the director of the conservative think-tank Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
Gender Clinic Treats Hundreds of Preschoolers

Gender Clinic Treats Hundreds of Preschoolers

As children as young as three have been referred to the controversial transgender clinic, the British are starting to realize that the trans lobby has gone too far.
Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Teachers' Pay Set for Impressive Boost Starting January 1

Starting from the beginning of the year, the government is set to raise the average teacher's salary by 32.2 percent.
Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

If migrants are allowed in, authorities will never be able to deport them again.
Sitkei Levente

Tamtamdobok

Teljesen meghökkentő, hogy az egész világ együtt bolondul meg és kíván vért.

