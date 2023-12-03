Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

These allegations coming from Ukraine are all the more interesting as Poroshenko made absolutely no mention of any plan to meet Hungary's prime minister. Moreover, SBU is subordinated directly under the authority of Ukraine's president, that is, Volodymyr Zelensky, who has criticized Viktor Orban on multiple occasions. For example, he expressed criticism that Hungary's premier, taking Hungary's interests into account, decided not to allow the transit of weapons to Ukraine through Hungarian territory. Kyiv also criticized Hungary for not cutting all the ties with Russia. In addition, an EU summit is coming up in December and Ukraine hopes that the country can start EU accession talks soon. However, in his regular Friday morning radio interview, Viktor Orban emphasized that the decision requires the agreement of all member states, and safeguarding European unity must also be considered. PM Orban pointed out that starting accession negotiations with a country at war is not in Hungary’s interest, and suggested that the European Council should not put it on the agenda now in order to preserve European unity.

Hungarian government response to Ukrainian intelligence allegations

"Hungary does not wish to play any part in President Zelensky's internal political struggles," State Secretary for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Zoltan Kovacs responded to a statement published on SBU's website. According to the information on the website, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was not allowed to travel abroad because he was due to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which would pose the risk of the ex-president becoming a tool in Russia's hand.

"These political purges are yet another indication that Ukraine is not yet ready for European Union membership," Zoltan Kovacs pointed out in his post.