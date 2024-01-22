Fidesz MEP: EP Moving Toward Extremism

"The European Parliament has moved towards extremism, transgressing the most fundamental democratic rules and attacking even the European Commission for negotiating with Hungary on certain issues," Balazs Hidveghi, an MEP of ruling Fidesz told public radio on Sunday.

He pointed out that it was detrimental to European cooperation that "the EP refuses to accept that Hungary’s position is different from theirs on the hottest issues such as the war or aid to Ukraine, or moral topics like LGBT propaganda and child protection."

He suggested that differing views should be tolerated, adding that threatening Hungary with stripping the country of its voting rights in the EU "beats everything". "The European Parliament's resolution condemning Hungary - which was also voted for by MEPs from the Hungarian dollar Left - is merely a form of pressure, and partly a campaign rhetoric," he said. He added that "procedures to deny Hungary its voting rights could be initiated by one third of the European Commission or of member states, while the European Council should pass a unanimous decision. There is no realistic chance for that," he said.

The debate in the EP, according to Balazs Hidveghi, is characterized by ad hominem attacks, completely unfounded, extremist statements and a total rejection of diversity of opinion. "The workings of the Soros-network are evident," he added. "Through various organizations and activists, it has infiltrated European institutions with the European Parliament, the EU Court of Justice and the Strasbourg Court of Human Rights becoming increasingly aggressive against dissent and no longer practicing any level of tolerance, while stigmatizing anyone expressing an opinion differing from their own."

He also pointed out that citizens in Western Europe are not consulted on the most crucial social and political issues. "The average person, the voter, is faced with the imposition of fundamental changes on issues such as immigration, social transformation, LGBTQ and war without being consulted," he said.

What is going on in Brussels does not reflect the opinion of the majority of people, Brussels has become an enclosed, aggressive, ideological center,

the politician said, adding that this must be combated. In Hungary, one way of doing this involves asking the people, which is why national consultations are held, in fact another successful round just ended, he pointed out.

"MEPs attacked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Commission for having reached a partial agreement with Hungary, thereby acknowledging that the rule of law is in order and functioning well," Balazs Hidveghi said, noting that

they do not want such agreements or success stories, even small ones, because they are so hostile and biased against Hungary.

Meanwhile, the European Council is facing a very important decision in the coming days on how to support Ukraine. The European Commission has previously proposed four-year funding of €50 billion, which would require amending the budget. "Hungary, on the other hand, maintains that support should be given not through joint borrowing, but outside the EU budget, and given for a shorter duration as it is not known how the war will develop, what will happen on the front line and in political life," the MEP said.