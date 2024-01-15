During the upcoming plenary session in Strasbourg, the Hungarian dollar left will likely regurgitate the long-standing falsehoods propagated by former PM Gyurcsany, a narrative that has been reiterated for years, so we expect the dissemination of slander and political blackmail that's so typical of the Brussels bureaucracy, Mr Deutsch emphasized.

One debate will focus on the state of European science, while the second, based on a proposal, delve into the alleged banning of the Soros University in Hungary, which hasn't been banned. In fact, CEU is still in the city center. Corruption will also feature on the agenda, but of course, it will not the Eva Kaili's scandal. Instead, it will focus on Hungary.

Tamas Deutsch underscored that

Katarina Barley, a German Social Democrat and Vice-President of the European Parliament, has gone so far as to suggest starving Hungarians and Poles to death. In her report, Ms Barley asserts that regardless of any agreements Hungary has made with the European Commission, the country should no longer receive any EU funds, and the Article 7 procedure should be imposed on Hungary.

Mr Deutsch argued that Brussels disapproves of Hungary's pro-peace stance, and he emphasized that two Hungarian MEPs from the opposition, Anna Donath and Katalin Cseh, have also joined in criticizing Hungary. He went on to reveal the latest blood-curdling amendment proposed by these two Momentum MEPs.

To sum up, the Fidesz MEP strongly asserted that

Brussels requires a change. There is no doubt that the mad Brussels bureaucracy must be ousted from power in Brussels!

Mr Deutsch also underlined the necessity for change among Hungarian MEPs. Over the last five years eight MEPs of the Hungarian dollar left have received mandates, yet they have not represented Hungarian interests for even a single day, not for a fleeting moment, he said.