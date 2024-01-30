időjárás °C Gerda , Martina 2024. január 30.
Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + video

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + video

The Hungarian and Ukrainian governments have taken an important first step at the meeting in Uzhhorod (Ungvar), Tamas Menczer, state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Hir TV. Security policy expert Jozsef Horvath told the news program that the security services took the death threat seriously.

"Talks between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place when the relations between the two countries are ready to move to the next level," Tamas Menczer, Hungary's state secretary for foreign affairs, said in an interview with Hir TV after Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met with members of the Ukrainian government in Uzhhorod (Ungvar). 

Top-level talks, the state secretary said, ride on the successful completion of the working points laid out. As FM Peter Szijjarto said after the talks Monday in Uzhhorod (Ungvar), the Hungarian demands were summarized in eleven points, including the restoration of national minority schools' status, the re-establishment of access to school-leaving exams in Hungarian, and the unrestricted use of the Hungarian language in higher education, culture, public administration and community life.

Security policy expert Jozsef Horvath told the channel that the security services must take the death threat very seriously, referring to the death threats Hungary's foreign minister received prior to his trip to western Ukraine.

Cover photo: Photo published by Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKM), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (left), Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (right) and Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (foreground) at meeting in Uzhhorod (Ungvar), where FM Szijjarto met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 29, 2024 (Photo: MTI/KKM)

Ajánló

Center for Fundamental Rights Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

Center for Fundamental Rights Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosts Spanish right-wing Vox party politician for roundtable discussions on Spanish and Hungarian congruity.
An Orban-Zelensky Meeting Also Topic of Discussions + Video

An Orban-Zelensky Meeting Also Topic of Discussions + Video

Ukraine has passed successive laws since 2015 curtailing the rights of the Hungarian minority.
Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

During his visit to Transcarpathia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sat down for talks with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after visiting the cemetery in Uzhhorod (Ungvar).
US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

Apart from RTL presenters and Partizan media staff, 3-time Olympic gold fencing champion Aron Szilagyi, poet and playwright Peter Zavada and theater director Jakab Tarnoczi were also among the guests.
MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

The national consultation, which concluded on January 17, sought the opinions of Hungarians on various issues affecting the fate of the nation.
Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Russia's communication is consistent, while the Ukrainians have come up with five or six variations a theme.
Csépányi Balázs

Dermesztő hír: Lendvai Ildikó lovagolni akar, megirigyelte Tüttő Katától

A rúdtánc lesz a következő?

