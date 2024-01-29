időjárás °C Adél 2024. január 29.
MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
MP: Dollar Left's Covert Efforts and Brussels' Political Blackmail Hit a Brick Wall

The national consultation, concluding on January 27, sought the perspectives of Hungarians on several crucial issues impacting the nation. Among these, child protection emerged as one of the most sensitive topics, as highlighted by Lorinc Nacsa, an MP from Hungary's co-ruling Christian Democratic People's Party (KNDP), in his recent video message to Magyar Nemzet.

The politician underscored that Hungary has put a halt to gender propaganda with its Child Protection Law, which Brussels and the Dollar Left opposed, attacking the legislation from the get go. Despite their continuous denial, Brussels has now openly admitted to withholding Hungary's EU funds due to the implementation of the Child Protection Law. Mr Nacsa emphasized that the left-wing's attempts to undermine and Brussels' political blackmail had "hit a brick wall", as the majority of Hungarians rejected the LGBTQ lobby in the national consultation. They voted in favour of protecting their kids, further strengthening the resolve of the governing parties to go to take extreme measures in safeguarding the well-being of Hungarian children.

 

Cover photo: Lorinc Nacsa, an MP of Hungary's Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)

Szentesi Zöldi László

Ungváry Krisztián hazugságai

Bayer Zsoltnak semmiféle politikai vagy erkölcsi kötelezettsége nincs, nem felel mások tetteiért.

