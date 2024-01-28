időjárás °C Karola , Károly 2024. január 28.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Karola, Károly
2024. január 28.
magyar

Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Magyar Nemzet
40 perce
Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Ever since the Russian Il-76 plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war was shot down, the propaganda war machine has again kicked into high speed, but there is a significant difference between the explanations put forth by the two sides.

If you look at the communications of the two countries, you can see that the Russians are consistently saying the same thing 80 percent of the time, while with the Ukrainians, we've heard practically five or six variations on what happened,

security policy expert Jozsef Horvath said, analyzing the situation for Magyar Nemzet. 

The Ukrainian narrative developed quite dramatically starting with they didn't shoot it down, then to they did shoot it down under the impression it was carrying Iran-made missiles, to they were told that it was carrying high-ranking [Russian] officers, then to the point where they conceded it was carrying prisoners of war, but that the Russians didn't inform them.

 

Putin could have evidence 

By contrast, the expert said that the Russian president's statement should be taken seriously for several reasons.

This was not the first prisoner exchange between the two armies,

he recalled, underlining that despite the heightened political tensions, there is communication between the two sides on POWs and fallen soldiers. Base on this, Russia may have evidence to prove that it acted in accordance with previous successful prisoner exchanges and informed the Ukrainian side of the plane's passengers.

 

Why not present the evidence? 

Provided the Russians do have credible evidence, they will not come forward with it - despite some Russian channels showing material of questionable background - because they simply have no interest in doing so.  

The likely aim is to have a trump card in their hands to discredit Ukraine on the international stage.

I highly doubt that President Putin would make an irresponsible statement, opening him up for accusations of lying two months before the presidential election,

the expert noted.

 

Ukraine's internal tensions intensify

As for Ukraine, Jozsef Horvath does not rule out the possibility of internal conflicts developing. The noticeably growing tension between the Ukrainian political and military leadership may have given rise to a scenario in which General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has to be removed from the battlefield.

Should the events turn out to be a Ukrainian mistake, then Zaluzhnyi, as commander-in-chief, could be held responsible.

 

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky at Zurich airport on January 15, 2024. The Ukrainian president arrived in Switzerland for the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos (MTI/EPA-Keystne/Alessandro Della Valle)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hídpénzbotrány: bíróság elé áll a számlagyáras jogász, Vig Mór

Hídpénzbotrány: bíróság elé áll a számlagyáras jogász, Vig Mór

origo.hu
Észak-Korea halálos fenyegetést küldött a világnak

Észak-Korea halálos fenyegetést küldött a világnak

origo.hu
Horváth Csengét "lehozta az életről" Azahriah-koncertje, megvan az őszinte véleménye

Horváth Csengét "lehozta az életről" Azahriah-koncertje, megvan az őszinte véleménye

borsonline.hu
Vasárnapi ebéd helyett a Mona Lisára dobták a levesüket a klímaaktivisták + videó

Vasárnapi ebéd helyett a Mona Lisára dobták a levesüket a klímaaktivisták + videó

hirtv.hu
"Ő volt a harmadik gyermekem" - Lipcsei Péter vallomása a fiatalon elhunyt magyar focistáról

"Ő volt a harmadik gyermekem" - Lipcsei Péter vallomása a fiatalon elhunyt magyar focistáról

ripost.hu
Volánbusz-sztrájk: erre kell készülni vasárnaptól, a hétfő horror lehet – a következmények beláthatatlanok

Volánbusz-sztrájk: erre kell készülni vasárnaptól, a hétfő horror lehet – a következmények beláthatatlanok

vg.hu
Extrém rövid bőrszoknyában mutogatja nagát Jákob Zoltán elhagyott szeretője - kép

Extrém rövid bőrszoknyában mutogatja nagát Jákob Zoltán elhagyott szeretője - kép

origo.hu
Francia sztárcsapathoz igazolt a magyar válogatott kézikapus

Francia sztárcsapathoz igazolt a magyar válogatott kézikapus

origo.hu
Marco Rossi egész biztosan nem tudja betartani a szigorú ígéretét

Marco Rossi egész biztosan nem tudja betartani a szigorú ígéretét

magyarnemzet.hu
Világháborút emlegetnek Európában

Világháborút emlegetnek Európában

magyarnemzet.hu
Új világrendet teremt Oroszország

Új világrendet teremt Oroszország

magyarnemzet.hu
Történelemhamisítás, ahogy egy brüsszelita csinálja

Történelemhamisítás, ahogy egy brüsszelita csinálja

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

The truth is being revealed about media outlets in Hungary who loudly tout their "independent and objective" operations.
PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

The government spokesperson presented the results of the national consultation on Kossuth Radio MR1.
Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

On behalf of Hungary's public media, executives expressed their deep concern over the daily political interference in the work of Poland's independent public media.
Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Currently three parties stand a chance of winning EP mandates, with the Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) already ahead of Momentum, according to survey.
Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Foreign leaders are supporting the Ukrainian authorities' policy of genocide and terrorism, the chairman says.
Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary and Moldova want to strengthen cooperation even further.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

A mindent látó szem

Eljöhet-e az idő, amikor a nyugat-európai társadalmak újságírói nem írhatnak egy-egy merényletről, mert a cenzor biztonsági okokból azt aggályosnak tartja?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu