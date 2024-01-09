Viktor Orban in Pivotal Role: Even Critics May Need Hungary's PM

Life vest for Von der Leyen? The lesser of evils principle...

Normally, Michel would have stayed in his post until the end of November when the new College of Commissioners is installed. The current scenario means that the wheeling and dealing for top positions that always takes place after the EU elections every five years, will now be more intense.

Politico reported that after the EP elections, European leaders are scheduled to meet on June 17 and then June 27-28. It is expected that at these summits efforts will be ramped up to find a replacement for the vacant position more rapidly than usual.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as a known leading figure, may even benefit from the intense political bargaining. It would not be the first time that a president, in the spirit of the so-called "lesser evil", ends up heading the Commission. In the current set-up, von der Leyen has no choice but to make conciliatory gestures of proposing Manfred Weber, president of the People's Party, be Spitzenkandidat.

The Spitzenkandidat is a leading politician chosen by the various European party families ahead of the European Parliament elections, who runs for the post of Commission president as leader of their respective party. The concept of Spitzenkandidat was first used in the 2014 European Parliament elections.

Naturally, if the right-wing can gain significant strength in Brussels in the elections, they could even put pressure on the EPP from a better bargaining position in choosing a Spitzenkandidate.

Belated attempts to thwart Hungarian EU Presidency

Brussels has long wondered how to handle the upcoming elections and Hungarian EU Presidency. One approach has been to launch a full-blown attack on Hungary. The European Parliament took guidance from the Dutch Meijers Commission on how to derail the Hungarian presidency. Three main proposals were outlined:

1. Limit the powers of the Hungarian presidency (the Spanish, Belgian and Hungarian trio were to have agreed on this)

2. Switching the order of countries in the rotating presidency

3. The European Parliament adopting a resolution setting out the conditions of excluding a member state from holding the presidency.

The EP has of course prepared the resolution under the auspices of the Hungarian-phobic MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield. The resolution stressed that Hungary was unfit to hold the EU Presidency, mainly for concerns about the rule of law.

However, EP resolutions have no direct legislative effect, i.e. they do not establish new laws. Rather, they are political messages or recommendations.

The all-out offensive has failed, as Zoltan Gyevai pointed out in his "A man from afar" podcast on the Hungarian edition of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. He underlined that

the attackers of the Hungarian presidency missed the boat, and there is no united action to prevent Hungary's EU presidency.

The other approach has been, and continues to be, that Brussels rapidly pushes through files favored by the current leadership. This was recently so eloquent put when Ursula von der Leyen expressed her confidence in the actions of the Belgian presidency with the word "sprinting", when noting how she expected "many projects to finish" in that period.