Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

President Macron's announcement is cause for concern, prompting Hungary to emphasize its stance: it will not send weapons to Ukraine, insists on a ceasefire, and calls on the warring sides to commence peace talks as soon as possible. Hungary's defense minister emphasized these points at a meeting of defense, military, and air attachés in Budapest on Tuesday.
