Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Hungary's defense minister also stated that the era of European peace has come to an end.

President Macron's announcement is cause for concern, prompting Hungary to emphasize its stance: it will not send weapons to Ukraine, insists on a ceasefire, and calls on the warring sides to commence peace talks as soon as possible. Hungary's defense minister emphasized these points at a meeting of defense, military, and air attachés in Budapest on Tuesday.

Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out, Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky remarked that the war has reached its most dangerous stage. He expressed the view that the aggressor may be gaining the upper hand, potentially compelling decision-makers in the Western world to act.

The time of peace in Europe is over, there is a war in Europe, two European Christian nations have been at war for two years, with terrible bloodshed. The killing has not produced any military results, and there is no short-term prospect of that happening,

− Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky said.

 

Cover photo: According to Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the war has reached its most dangerous stage (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Kis Ferenc

Tordai Bence megtámadta a fociultrákat

A Párbeszéd politikusa ismét házhoz ment a pofonokért.

