Hungary DM: President Macron's Announcement Raises Concerns

Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out, Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky remarked that the war has reached its most dangerous stage. He expressed the view that the aggressor may be gaining the upper hand, potentially compelling decision-makers in the Western world to act.

The time of peace in Europe is over, there is a war in Europe, two European Christian nations have been at war for two years, with terrible bloodshed. The killing has not produced any military results, and there is no short-term prospect of that happening,

− Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky said.

Cover photo: According to Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the war has reached its most dangerous stage (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)