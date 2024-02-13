Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

The Hungarian elections in 2022 had massive interference, coordinated from the United States, through George Soros's network and organizations that are close to the current administration in Washington, to not mention names, Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted on Fidesz's Facebook page. Hungary's foreign minister pointed out that the continuous two-thirds victories means that people like what the government is doing.

To question this is to question the maturity of the nation,

he said, adding that "we will not accept this from anyone."

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo:MTI/Tibor Illyes)