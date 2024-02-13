Ella , Linda 2024. február 13.
Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Hungary FM: Hungarian Elections Had Massive Interference from Washington

The Hungarian elections in 2022 had massive interference, coordinated from the United States, through George Soros's network and organizations that are close to the current administration in Washington, to not mention names, Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted on Fidesz's Facebook page. Hungary's foreign minister pointed out that the continuous two-thirds victories means that people like what the government is doing.

To question this is to question the maturity of the nation,

he said, adding that "we will not accept this from anyone."

 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo:MTI/Tibor Illyes)

Ajánló

Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

Former President and Justice Minister Show More Integrity Than the Entire Hungarian Left

The Left's point of gravity is hypocrisy, deceit and fake news, says the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Kyiv Decision on Russia's Fate Includes Soros's Involvement

Kyiv Decision on Russia's Fate Includes Soros's Involvement

Former Bulgarian constitutional judge Georgi Markov: "Western society does not want to see its children in coffins, that's why Ukraine was sacrificed.
What We Read In the Papers, Vs. Reality

What We Read In the Papers, Vs. Reality

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto drew attention to the disingenuous circumvention of sanctions.
Security Advisor: We Must Break With Soros Plan, Which Calls For 1M Illegal Migrants a Year

Security Advisor: We Must Break With Soros Plan, Which Calls For 1M Illegal Migrants a Year

We must confront the failures of the EU's migration policy realistically, Prime Minister Orban's chief advisor on homeland security said on Sunday.
Three Key Differences Between Hungarian Right And Hungarian Left

Three Key Differences Between Hungarian Right And Hungarian Left

According to think tank chief Miklos Szantho, Hungary cannot be a country without consequences.
Anarchists Clash With Police Near Hungarian Embassy

Anarchists Clash With Police Near Hungarian Embassy

At the Hungarian embassy in Rome, police officers pushed back protesters demanding the release of a far-left activist arrested in Hungary.
idézőjelVélemény
Kobza Miklós

Moralizálnak az abúzus vámszedői

Ha elfogynak a szavak, csak a düh és a harag marad.

