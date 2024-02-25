State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

The left would send weapons to the military conflict, but those who send weapons already have one foot in the war and they’re getting more and more involved, State Secretary Tamas Menczer said.

In fact, the situation is even more serious: let’s not forget that the left would be willing to dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line in Ukraine,

– he remarked in his video, which contained excerpts and statements regarding the war from opposition politicians, as illustration.

According to Budapest's mayor „we are at war with Russia”, Mr Menczer said, and he also referred to former Hungarian PM Ferenc Gyurcsany's remark, who said „those unwilling to die for Ukraine are such lousy people.”

So, the left wing is pro-war, while the government is pro-peace. There is no solution on the battlefield, there are only dead people on the battlefield. We need an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and peace talks,

– the state secretary said.



Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, the Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary in charge of bilateral relations responds to a speech delivered ahead of the National Assembly’s regular plenary session on December 11, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)