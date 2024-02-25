Géza 2024. február 25.
Géza
2024. február 25.
State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
State Secretary: Government Chose Peace, Left Chose War + video

Two years ago, we had to choose between war and peace. This was an extremely serious decision, but the government chose peace and the left chose war, the Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary in charge of bilateral relations said in his latest Facebook video that he posted on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The left would send weapons to the military conflict, but those who send weapons already have one foot in the war and they’re getting more and more involved, State Secretary Tamas Menczer said.

In fact, the situation is even more serious: let’s not forget that the left would be willing to dispatch Hungarian troops to the front line in Ukraine,

– he remarked in his video, which contained excerpts and statements regarding the war from opposition politicians, as illustration.

According to Budapest's mayor „we are at war with Russia”, Mr Menczer said, and he also referred to former Hungarian PM Ferenc Gyurcsany's remark, who said „those unwilling to die for Ukraine are such lousy people.”

So, the left wing is pro-war, while the government is pro-peace. There is no solution on the battlefield, there are only dead people on the battlefield. We need an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and peace talks,

– the state secretary said. 
 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, the Hungarian foreign ministry's state secretary in charge of bilateral relations  responds to a speech delivered ahead of the National Assembly’s regular plenary session on December 11, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

