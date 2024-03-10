Dollar Left to Face Scrutiny from Committee on European Affairs

Mate Kocsis, the parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, sent a message to Tamas Deutsch, EP group leader, in an open letter posted on his social media page:

Although it is not unprecedented for Hungarian left-wing politicians to lobby against the interests of their country abroad, the bragging of the Momentum politician is truly outrageous. Today, they are proudly and openly saying that they will do everything they can to prevent Hungary from receiving EU funds and support launching legal action against Hungary.

Commenting on the statement by Miklos Hajnal of the Momentum Movement, Kocsis said that it was a political action, while the activities carried out by other members of Momentum abroad were an attack against Hungary's sovereignty. "This is why they had dollars coming from speculators based in other states," he added.

It is therefore reasonable for the Committee on European Affairs of the Hungarian National Assembly to put the case on the agenda as soon as possible in an extraordinary session and start its substantive discussion,

the politician wrote in conclusion.

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, Tamas Deutsch, EP parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, recalled in a program on public radio that Miklos Hajnal, MP of Momentum, admitted that Anna Donath and Katalin Cseh, MEPs of Momentum, worked with all efforts to prevent the release of EU funds for Hungary.

It became clear, the Fidesz politician said, that it is a blatant lie and falsehood that any kind of rule-of-law problem exists in Hungary, on grounds of which the payment of EU funds to the country has been suspended. He pointed out that those in question admitted that "there are no legal issues, there are only political attacks in a legal guise", and that the materials for these attacks were provided by the representatives of the dollar Left.

The leader of the Fidesz EP electoral list therefore wrote a letter to Mate Kocsis, proposing that an extraordinary meeting of Committee on European Affairs of the Hungarian National Assembly should be convened.

The body should investigate what political manoeuvres have been taken by the dollar Left to prevent Hungarian citizens from accessing the EU funds they are legally entitled to, causing them palpable and serious damage,

he wrote.