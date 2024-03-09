Fanni , Franciska 2024. március 9.
Peace Option Out for Four More Years If Biden Remains

Üllei Kovács László
1 órája
Peace Option Out for Four More Years If Biden Remains

In this year's State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden touched on border security, the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars and the US economy. Senior Analyst Laszlo Dornfeld at the Center for Fundamental Rights gave Magyar Nemzet his take on the speech.

Border security has apparently not been a pressing issue for Joe Biden in the past few years, but now he suddenly wants to solve the problem a few months before the presidential election. Why this change?

Biden is also sensing that American voters are rightfully raising serious criticisms of his administration on this issue, so he is trying to create some semblance of a solution to the problem. We are very familiar with moves like this from the EU migration pact, where the aim is not to reinforce the border and keep millions of illegal migrants from entering, but to create the illusion of a solution. The Democrats know that those coming in will be more likely to vote for them, so they can hardly be expected to address the dire situation at the US southern border in any effective way.

The president also called for support for Ukraine, saying that democracy is being attacked. Is this also an indication that he doesn't want peace? Could he have reiterated this in light of the upcoming election and because support for the war in Ukraine is steadily on the wane in the country?

If Biden remains president, the prospect of peace in the next four years is gone, that much is increasingly certain. The American Left and the elite in Brussels, tethered to them by a thousand strings, remain committed to prolonging the conflict for as long as possible. Contrary to their claims, the goal of victory for Ukraine is untenable, as the failure of last year's counter-attack showed. This means that, they are cynically eager to sacrifice hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians in the hope of cutting at the Russians. Yet the overwhelming majority of voters everywhere are joining the peace movement, calling for an end to this pointless bloodbath. As his is an unpopular position, it is unlikely that this statement was intended to appeal to the electorate, but rather to appease the linked financial donors, such as the Soros network.

President Biden also spoke about building a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian aid. What potential does this have of escalating the war?

The president is treading on very thin ice regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: while Israel is one of the country's most important allies in the Middle East, it must also cater to the pro-Palestinian American Muslim community that votes Democrat. This is why he has reaffirmed his belief in the so-far failed two-state solution, and announced the sending of aid. The presence of US troops in a war zone is particularly dangerous, as they could be attacked inadvertently in the chaos of war. Similar circumstances have already led to tragedy: during the Six-Day War in 1967, the Israeli air force mistakenly bombed the US naval ship USS Liberty in the area.

While inflation in the US remains high, he talks about the country becoming the manufacturing capital of the world. One senses a contradiction between his statements and the data. Is this another campaign slogan?

President Biden and his circle know precisely the level of contrast between the current state of the economy compared to when Trump was in charge. While the US economy grew and prospered under his predecessor's leadership, it now continues to produce debt at an alarming rate, with inflation at levels long unseen, spurred by bad government decisions. Biden has therefore tried to sugar-coat the situation in his speech, but he can hardly deceive the American electorate with this rhetoric. Trump is sure of his winning position, not without reason, especially after the successive blunders of the Biden administration, and could confidently challenge his expected opponent to a public debate.

Cover photo: US President Joe Biden delivering his annual State of the Union address in the Capitol, as seen on a screen in the White House Press Room in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Consolidated News Photos pool/Rod Lamkey)

Csépányi Balázs

Azahriah hatalmas balegyenest vitt be Gyurcsányéknak

A zenész nagyon kiakadt.

