There is still no progress in a case that shook shook the European Union at the end of last summer, when several highly sensitive documents containing the personal details of top law enforcement executives went missing, the international V4NA news agency reports.

Huge chaos at Interpol headquarters (Photo: Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP)

According to an internal agency note seen by Politico, the hardcopy personnel files of Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle and other senior officials leaked sometime before last September. When officials checked all the agency's records, they discovered additional missing files as well, the article adds.

Europol is one of the European Union's largest agencies. It coordinates major international investigations and operations with national police authorities and partners like Interpol and the United States' FBI.

Politico spoke to four current and former officials of Europol with knowledge of the incident. Some of the lost files reappeared when a citizen found them abandoned in a public place in The Hague and brought them to a local police station, one of the the four officials said.

The human resources files can contain information about the officials' birth dates, marriage status, dependents, relevant training, current address and other confidential information as well,

one of the officials said.