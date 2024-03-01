Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

If there is no change of direction in the migration policy pursued by Brussels, the consequences will be irreversible, said Csaba Domotor in a video posted on his social media page.

Recently, several foreign-backed media outlets have criticized the Hungarian government for publishing advertisements abroad presenting its position on migration, the state secretary at the prime minister's cabinet pointed out, adding that it is important for citizens of other countries to be aware of what is happening on Hungary's southern borders. These videos show how young migrants attack the police and how tens of thousands of migrants try to cross the southern border illegally, he explained.

Last year alone, 173 thousand illegal border crossing attempts were made,

Csaba Domotor highlighted.