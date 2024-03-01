Albin 2024. március 1.
2024. március 1.

Pedofil óvodai alkalmazottra csapott le a rendőrség Újbudán

magyar

Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

If there is no change of direction in the migration policy pursued by Brussels, the consequences will be irreversible, said Csaba Domotor in a video posted on his social media page. 

Recently, several foreign-backed media outlets have criticized the Hungarian government for publishing advertisements abroad presenting its position on migration, the state secretary at the prime minister's cabinet pointed out, adding that it is important for citizens of other countries to be aware of what is happening on Hungary's southern borders. These videos show how young migrants attack the police and how tens of thousands of migrants try to cross the southern border illegally, he explained.

Last year alone, 173 thousand illegal border crossing attempts were made,

Csaba Domotor highlighted.

While Hungary also protects the European Union's external borders, no financial support for the border fence has been received from Brussels, and the government considers it important that European citizens become aware of the situation, the state secretary said.

In fact, the situation is more serious than not receiving money for the border fence, because if the new migration pact is finalized, then migrant distribution quotas will enter into effect in Europe. Moreover, under the new regulations, migrants will have to be admitted before asylum procedures are completed,

he said, adding that 

the new migration pact is supported by the same foreign-funded activist groups that attack the Hungarian government for making its voice heard abroad.

In the activists' portrayal, helpless refugees arrive at Hungary's borders, but the videos presented by the government prove that people who can be suspected of terrorism come, carrying weapons all the more frequently, the state secretary pointed out. Under these circumstances, we cannot remain silent, Csaba Domotor stressed. That Hungary protects its borders with doubled efforts is a fact that government will continue to emphasize, he added.

Allowing an uncontrolled influx of hundreds of thousands of people will lead to serious security, economic and social consequences

the state secretary underlined.

 

Cover photo: Parliamentary State Secretary Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI/ Noem Bruzak)

