PM Orban to Address CPAC

With CPAC Hungary coming up soon next week, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's policy chief, took to Facebook, to share the list of heavyweights to attend:

Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister;

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom;

Fabrice Leggeri, former Frontex director;

Janez Jansa, Slovenia's former prime minister;

Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma state senator;

Rick Santorum, former Republican presidential candidate; and

Santiago Abascal, president of the Spanish VOX party.

On Thursday, pro-peace, sovereignist forces will make their voice heard again. See you there," he wrote.