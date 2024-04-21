PM Orban to Address CPAC

With CPAC Hungary coming up soon next week, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's policy chief, took to Facebook, to share the list of heavyweights to attend:
- Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister;
- Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom;
- Fabrice Leggeri, former Frontex director;
- Janez Jansa, Slovenia's former prime minister;
- Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma state senator;
- Rick Santorum, former Republican presidential candidate; and
- Santiago Abascal, president of the Spanish VOX party.
On Thursday, pro-peace, sovereignist forces will make their voice heard again. See you there," he wrote.