konzervatívOrbán ViktorCPAC
magyar

PM Orban to Address CPAC

With only a few days to go until the globally-reputed conference kicks off, a great many conservative politicians are to arrive in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 21. 15:36
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the two-day CPAC Hungary conservative conference at Balna in Budapest on May 4, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

With CPAC Hungary coming up soon next week, Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's policy chief, took to Facebook, to share the list of heavyweights to attend:

 

  • Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister;
  • Geert Wilders,  leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom;
  • Fabrice Leggeri, former Frontex director;
  • Janez Jansa, Slovenia's former prime minister;
  • Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma state senator;
  • Rick Santorum, former Republican presidential candidate; and
  • Santiago Abascal, president of the Spanish VOX party.

On Thursday, pro-peace, sovereignist forces will make their voice heard again. See you there," he wrote.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the two-day CPAC Hungary conservative conference at Balna in Budapest on May 4, 2023. (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu