Stake of Election: Pro-Peace Politicians at Helm of Countries, Brussels

Our community is strong and united, the alliance between Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) cannot be broken up, and we have people's support behind us, said Tamas Menczer in a video posted on his social media page. This is due to the achievements reached in the past 13-14 years, and because the government provided the right responses to the crises, the communications director of Fidesz-KDNP pointed out.

Peace the soonest, security, fight against LGBTQ insanity, support for families and young people, respect for the elderly, creation and preservation of jobs, energy security, he enumerated the responses and measures that the government stands for.

So we have our results,

Tamas Menczer emphasized, adding that people's support comes in exchange for efforts. People support us because of our results.

Previous elections were also important of course, but now everyone can see that this election will be even more important, a crucial and vital election.

We have never faced such an election, because the risk of a third world war has never been greater than it is today,

the communications chief said, adding that the risk of a conflict between NATO, the world's most powerful military alliance, and Russia is growing day by day.

This is a time when we truly need pro-peace leaders at the helm of the countries and in Brussels. This is the stake of the election, the most important stake of the election, Tamas Menczer pointed out.