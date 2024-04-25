Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely: Magyarország ki akar maradni a háborúból

békepártiválasztáseurópai parlamenti választás
magyar

Stake of Election: Pro-Peace Politicians at Helm of Countries, Brussels

This election will be vital, says communications chief of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 25. 10:48
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Our community is strong and united, the alliance between Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) cannot be broken up, and we have people's support behind us, said Tamas Menczer in a video posted on his social media page. This is due to the achievements reached in the past 13-14 years, and because the government provided the right responses to the crises, the communications director of Fidesz-KDNP pointed out.

Peace the soonest, security, fight against LGBTQ insanity, support for families and young people, respect for the elderly, creation and preservation of jobs, energy security, he enumerated the responses and measures that the government stands for.

So we have our results,

Tamas Menczer emphasized, adding that people's support comes in exchange for efforts. People support us because of our results.

Previous elections were also important of course, but now everyone can see that this election will be even more important, a crucial and vital election.

We have never faced such an election, because the risk of a third world war  has never been greater than it is today, 

the communications chief said, adding that the risk of a conflict between NATO, the world's most powerful military alliance, and Russia is growing day by day.

This is a time when we truly need pro-peace leaders at the helm of the countries and in Brussels. This is the stake of the election, the most important stake of the election, Tamas Menczer pointed out.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Külföld

„Soha nem fogjuk feladni a küzdelmet az ideológiánkért, a keresztény hitünkért, mindegy mivel támadnak bennünket”

– Újabb és újabb támadások érik az identitásunkat, a történelmünket a nyugati országokban és mindezt a sötétség leple alatt, az olyan sötétség leple alatt, amit a sátán maga hozott létre, és ennek sok neve van, mint a neoliberalizmus vagy globális kommunizmus – mondta Jack Posobiec, influenszer, az amerikai Human Events szerkesztője a CPAC Hungaryn.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu