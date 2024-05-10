Chinese Presidential Visit to Hungary Has Historic Significance + Video

The joint press conference was opened by PM Orban.

It is a great honor for us to welcome the People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping on an official visit to our country on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Twenty years have passed since the last Chinese presidential visit to Hungary. It was an entirely different world back then. And perhaps we had no idea at the time, how much can change in two decades,

the prime minister said.

"We have survived a pandemic that has claimed millions of lives. And I'd like to take this opportunity to personally thank the president for all the assistance he provided in this major emergency, enabling us to save the lives of so many Hungarians." He noted that "for two years we have been living in the shadow of war and never before has there been such a risk of an international and even world-wide war as there is now". "Looking back on the world economy and world trade 20 years ago, it is nothing like the world we live in today," he stressed.

At that time a unipolar world order prevailed, but "now we are living in a multipolar world order, and one of the pillars of this new world order is the People's Republic of China

- a country that is now setting the course of the world economy and world politics. Hungary has always maintained friendly relations with China, which have had a solid political foundation," Mr Orban said. "We have always acknowledged the one-China principle, have always based out relations on mutual respect, and have always regarded China as a friendly country. Indeed the wheels of history have never turned to putting the two countries into conflict with each other." Sino-Hungarian cooperation, he continued, is an ongoing "history of long decades of uninterrupted friendship".

The president's visit is particularly welcome at this critical time when war is raging in a neighboring country to Hungary and the world is debating whether to continue this war or to make efforts toward peace,

the PM said, highlighting the importance of Xi Jinping's visit.