Hungary Refuses to Participate in Another European Suicide Attempt, House Speaker Says

He pointed out that, seeing the contexts of the past in the struggle of national and international interests and forces, the pattern in the 21st century can be perfectly understood. Europe, after the Second World War, its second suicide attempt, and with the Russia-Ukraine war raging for two years, has now arrived at the threshold of its third suicide attempt. Local wars are now being spurred on by global creditors' interests.

Today, wars break out when they are in the interests of creditors, and they last for as long as the global creditors have a greater interest in the reconstruction lending that follows than in arms loans. It is therefore no coincidence that in the Russo-Ukrainian war, opportunities to preserve and re-establish peace were missed by the opposing sides, and that the aim was to expand the war,

the speaker said. "While we see the destroyed homes, schools, toppled church steeples and monuments, burnt-out factories and scorched fields, we also hear the voices of the globalist European politicians who want to drag all the nations of Europe into this, and we hear the voices of those who in the past made a political career by disarming their countries' armies, and who now want to lead the countries of the continent into war or even a nuclear war." He also stressed that on June 9 we will have to choose again who will represent us in Europe and who will lead our localities for the next five years. "In this election, we must not forget that it is still true in the 21st century, too: only what we can defend is truly ours."

Cover photo: Hungarian National Assembly Speaker Laszlo Kover (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)