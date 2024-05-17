Analyzing the historical event of 105 years ago, Laszlo Kover recalled that today a memorial plaque stands as a memento at the place where a military campaign and the fate of a part of the country turned. Thanks to the grandparents and great-grandparents of the people who lived there, who, through their courage and sacrifice, asserted the basic truth of Hungarian life: only what you can defend is truly yours, he stated. He called the First World War Europe's first suicide attempt, adding that the powers that be at the time felt they had enough strength to reorder the balance of power in world politics, and within it in Europe, according to their own interests.
Hungary Refuses to Participate in Another European Suicide Attempt, House Speaker Says
"The time has come to say: Hungary will never again be a victim of the interests of any foreign power, and will not participate in another European suicide attempt, i.e. in a European war," said the speaker of the National Assembly at a commemoration ceremony held on Thursday in Batonyterenye to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Kisterenye.
In the fateful times of 1918, the government brought to power by a political coup d'etat called the Aster Revolution deceived and betrayed the nation: the minister of defense disarmed the Hungarian army, made the country incapable of defending itself and declared that he no longer wanted to see soldiers,
the House speaker said.
The nation was disenfranchised then too, because in the way of communists, Hungary back then and ever since has always managed to be stuck with the lowest breed among them, namely those most eager to betray their home county.
Speaker Kover went on to say that it was under such circumstances that the enemy arrived in the village of Kisterenye in 1919, where, on the word of a respected sergeant, the village stood on its heels and, with the incoming reinforcements, not only recaptured its village but also captured the enemy battalion by setting a deadly trap. This move turned the tide of the battle of Salgotarjan and stopped the attackers.
"The internationalist betrayal of the time valorizes the struggle and sacrifice of Hungarian soldiers and civilians possessing national values and a commitment to save their homeland. Eternal gratitude to those in 1918-19, who although they were not able to defend the historic Hungarian homeland, did defend Hungarian honor and self-respect," Laszlo Kover said.
He pointed out that, seeing the contexts of the past in the struggle of national and international interests and forces, the pattern in the 21st century can be perfectly understood. Europe, after the Second World War, its second suicide attempt, and with the Russia-Ukraine war raging for two years, has now arrived at the threshold of its third suicide attempt. Local wars are now being spurred on by global creditors' interests.
Today, wars break out when they are in the interests of creditors, and they last for as long as the global creditors have a greater interest in the reconstruction lending that follows than in arms loans. It is therefore no coincidence that in the Russo-Ukrainian war, opportunities to preserve and re-establish peace were missed by the opposing sides, and that the aim was to expand the war,
the speaker said. "While we see the destroyed homes, schools, toppled church steeples and monuments, burnt-out factories and scorched fields, we also hear the voices of the globalist European politicians who want to drag all the nations of Europe into this, and we hear the voices of those who in the past made a political career by disarming their countries' armies, and who now want to lead the countries of the continent into war or even a nuclear war." He also stressed that on June 9 we will have to choose again who will represent us in Europe and who will lead our localities for the next five years. "In this election, we must not forget that it is still true in the 21st century, too: only what we can defend is truly ours."
Cover photo: Hungarian National Assembly Speaker Laszlo Kover (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)
