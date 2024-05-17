Rendkívüli

Magyar Péter fenyegetőzik: Nem leszünk békések a Hősök terén! + videó

Communications Director: Only One PM Left to Protect Peace + Video

The communications director of Hungary's governing parties reacted to the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a public forum.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 17. 13:23
MENCZER Tamás
Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz and communications director of Hungary's ruling parties (Photo: Zoltan Mathe)
"Yesterday, Slovakia's prime minister got shot in the open street, he was shot at five times, this is the situation. He is in hospital, fighting for his life," Tamas Menczer, communications director of the governing parties, said at a forum. He highlighted that

there were two pro-peace prime ministers in the European Union, Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. One of them is now in hospital and, as I said, fighting for his life.

In Tamas Menczer's view, there is only one prime minister left who is capable of taking action and protecting peace, and that is Viktor Orban.

So now, dear friends, we have two tasks. One is to be there in spirit and in our prayers with Robert Fico, his family, and all the citizens of Slovakia. We are with him, hoping the very best for him, he is a strong man and I trust that he will recover from this terrible attack. And our other task is to fight instead of Robert Fico, fight with double strength, fight with multiple strength in order to protect peace. Let's take part in the peace march on June 1 and go to the polls on June 9. Let's protect Hungary's peace and say 'yes' to peace. We can do this, in fact only we Hungarians can do this. So this is our task on June 9: to protect Hungary and say 'yes' to peace,

said Tamas Menczer.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, MP of Fidesz and communications director of Hungary's ruling parties (Photo: Zoltan Mathe)

