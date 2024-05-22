jólétFideszbékeMagyarországkormányoldal
magyar

Mate Kocsis: Those Voting for Fidesz Are Voting for Peace

Votes cast for the left wing will end up in the Brussels war center, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader has emphasized.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 22. 11:07
Mate Kocsis, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In less than three weeks, those who support Fidesz will vote for peace, while the votes cast for the left wing will end up in the Brussels war center, Mate Kocsis, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader said at Gyongyos, one of the stops of his rural campaign trail. Speaking at a press briefing ahead of Fidesz's local election forum, Mr Kocsis emphasized that in Hungary, the elections on June 9 will be about security. We've not had soemthing like this for a long time, and voters probably don't even remember having to vote on European issues, or the question of war, but this is what's happening right now, he said. 

The Russia-Ukraine war and the European Commission's approach to it has shown in the past two years that 

the EU has changed radically: it no longer guarantees peace and prosperity, but represents a policy of war and regression. This is why Fidesz says that change is needed in Brussels. 

"The Brussels elite, the leading politicians of the great European countries, are all exhibiting a war psychosis, making statements that are life-threatening and could endanger the whole of Europe. Hungarians may be more concerned, because the war is occuring in a neighboring country, and they do not want to see it escalate, or have irresponsible European politicians bring the continent close to a third world war," Mr Kocsis underlined.

This issue is also at the heart of domestic debates unfolding in Hungary, explained Fidesz's parliamentary group leader. He added that there is a government side with a clear position advocating for peace, while parties and politicians typically financed from abroad are aligned against this stance. They are on the side of war, in line with the demands of their financiers. Thus  

those voting for Fidesz in the elections are voting for peace, while the votes cast for the left wing will end up in the Brussels war center,

– he pointed out. He said the government was asking the residents of Gyongyos to support the right wing's pro-peace candidates not just in the EP elections, but also in the municipal vote. In the case of the latter, it does make a difference which municipalities will have a pro-war, or pro-peace leadership, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader explained. 

 

Cover photo: Mate Kocsis, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu