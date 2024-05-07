This Is How One of the World's Top Leaders Will Be Protected in Hungary

What closures will be in place during the presidential state visit?

Little is publicly known as yet about the exact route the Chinese delegation will be taking during its visit to Hungary, but this will be announced by the relevant authorities, especially the police department and the Budapest Transport Center (BKK), on Tuesday at the latest. Based on the example of Paris alone, extensive closures are inevitable. In the French capital, Metro 6 was prevented from stopping at several stations, while in Orly (where the presidential private plane landed) and Paris, successive police closures, which came into force on Sunday, will remain in force until midday on Tuesday.

Who are the Chinese president's bodyguards?

As they are guarding one of the world's most protected individual, little information is available about Xi Jinping's personal security detail. What they do reveal is that the Chinese president's security is guaranteed by the legendary and also notorious Central Guard Unit. This Chinese regiment was created in the 1950s and has been in service (more or less) ever since, and is tasked with protecting high-ranking Chinese leaders, including ministers and members of the State Council, as well as their family members, the VG article says.

The bodyguards are typically trained by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). They have played a key role in historical events such as the dismantling of the Gang of Four in the 1970s. While it is true that in 2015, there were reports that Xi Jinping had reorganized the security bureau, his motives for the move are not known from official sources.

Chinese presidential limousine: the Hongqi N701

But not only is the Chinese presidential guard unique, but so is the vehicle transporting him. Xi Jinping uses a Hongqi N701 limousine - when travelling abroad he sometimes takes the smaller N501 - which commands authority and exudes elegance with its imposing dimensions and aesthetics.

The N701 is over six meters long and weighs at least 3.1 tons. Its bodywork culminates in a design proudly bearing the iconic Hongqi (red flag) emblems. Model production is exclusive, with only fifty units planned. Its detailed specifications are a guarded secret, but speculations claim that it will be powered by a V12 or V8 engine with a minimum of 408 horsepower. This is necessary, as it sports a rugged exterior armor capable of withstanding missile attack, and is also equipped with a chemical attack defense system;

The vehicle is estimated to be worth at least 700 thousand dollars. The Chinese president's car could be seen around the French presidential meeting on Monday, but the video below gives a more detailed look.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that the Hongqi N701 is often referred to as the Chinese Rolls-Royce.

But it is still dwarfed by US President Joe Biden's 10-ton, $1.5 million custom Cadillac. The Chinese state limousine debuted in China in July 2022. The model is not available for retail sale, and is only for use by, but cannot be owned by high-ranking Chinese officials, including the president, ministers and members of the Communist Party Politburo. For this reason, they are considered much more exclusive than Rolls-Royce, Cadillac or other brands usually used as state cars.

Hongqi is a brand of First Automobile Works (FAW) Group Corporation, a Chinese automotive giant that manufactures millions of cars, vans, SUVs, trucks, buses and other passenger and commercial vehicles every year.

Cover photo: On a two-day state visit to France, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the sixth session of the Franco-Chinese Business Council at the Marigny Theater in Paris on May 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA pool/Mohamed Badra)