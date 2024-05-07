kínaHszi Csin-pingelnök
This Is How One of the World's Top Leaders Will Be Protected in Hungary

With the arrival of China's president in Hungary on Wednesday, the highest security protocol also goes into effect. Xi Jinping and his delegation will be protected by the Chinese Central Guard Regiment, and the unparalleled security features of the East Asian leader's limousine.

On a two-day state visit to France, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the sixth session of the Franco-Chinese Business Council at the Marigny Theater in Paris on May 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA pool/Mohamed Badra)
President Xi has already met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban several times since taking office on November 15, 2012, most recently in Beijing in October 2023.

 On a two-day state visit to France, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the sixth session of the Franco-China Business Council at the Marigny Theater in Paris on May 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA POOL/Mohamed Badra)

The East Asian country has over the past 15 years become one of the most powerful countries in the world. Accordingly, the Chinese president is being afforded - including in Hungary - the same level of top-level  protection that Pope Francis received on his visit here, the economic news portal VG wrote. According to unconfirmed press reports, the Chinese delegation numbers several hundred people, including 

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 
  • Finance Minister Lan Fo'an, 
  • Wang Wentao Minister of Commerce, 
  • and Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
  • and Yu Jianhua, Director of the General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Xi Jinping is likely to be accompanied by his wife, Peng Li-yuan, as Peng was present in Paris, the first stop on the president's European tour, and had a full agenda of official programs. 

It is clear that Hungary will be hosting the most important Chinese leaders, so the highest security protocol will be in place. According to a statement by Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, sixteen agreements are certain to be signed, while two others are still under negotiation.

 

What closures will be in place during the presidential state visit?

Little is publicly known as yet about the exact route the Chinese delegation will be taking during its visit to Hungary, but this will be announced by the relevant authorities, especially the police department and the Budapest Transport Center (BKK), on Tuesday at the latest. Based on the example of Paris alone, extensive closures are inevitable. In the French capital, Metro 6 was prevented from stopping at several stations, while in Orly (where the presidential private plane landed) and Paris, successive police closures, which came into force on Sunday, will remain in force until midday on Tuesday.

 

Who are the Chinese president's bodyguards?

As they are guarding one of the world's most protected individual, little information is available about Xi Jinping's personal security detail. What they do reveal is that the Chinese president's security is guaranteed by the legendary and also notorious Central Guard Unit. This Chinese regiment was created in the 1950s and has been in service (more or less) ever since, and is tasked with protecting high-ranking Chinese leaders, including ministers and members of the State Council, as well as their family members, the VG article says.

@jiaen1996 #China President #XiJinping arrived #SanFrancisco for the #APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on November 14, 2023. #bodyguard #中南海保镖 ♬ The Final Countdown - Europe

The bodyguards are typically trained by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). They have played a key role in historical events such as the dismantling of the Gang of Four in the 1970s. While it is true that in 2015, there were reports that Xi Jinping had reorganized the security bureau, his motives for the move are not known from official sources.

Chinese presidential limousine: the Hongqi N701

But not only is the Chinese presidential guard unique, but so is the vehicle transporting him. Xi Jinping uses a Hongqi N701 limousine - when travelling abroad he sometimes takes the smaller N501 - which commands authority and exudes elegance with its imposing dimensions and aesthetics.

The N701 is over six meters long and weighs at least 3.1 tons. Its bodywork culminates in a design proudly bearing the iconic Hongqi (red flag) emblems. Model production is exclusive, with only fifty units planned. Its detailed specifications are a guarded secret, but speculations claim that it will be powered by a V12 or V8 engine with a minimum of 408 horsepower. This is necessary, as it sports a rugged exterior armor capable of withstanding missile attack, and is also equipped with a chemical attack defense system;

The vehicle is estimated to be worth at least 700 thousand dollars. The Chinese president's car could be seen around the French presidential meeting on Monday, but the video below gives a more detailed look.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that the Hongqi N701 is often referred to as the Chinese Rolls-Royce.

But it is still dwarfed by US President Joe Biden's 10-ton, $1.5 million custom Cadillac. The Chinese state limousine debuted in China in July 2022. The model is not available for retail sale, and is only for use by, but cannot be owned by high-ranking Chinese officials, including the president, ministers and members of the Communist Party Politburo. For this reason, they are considered much more exclusive than Rolls-Royce, Cadillac or other brands usually used as state cars.

Hongqi is a brand of First Automobile Works (FAW) Group Corporation, a Chinese automotive giant that manufactures millions of cars, vans, SUVs, trucks, buses and other passenger and commercial vehicles every year.

Cover photo: On a two-day state visit to France, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the sixth session of the Franco-Chinese Business Council at the Marigny Theater in Paris on May 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA pool/Mohamed Badra)

 

 

