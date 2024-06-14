Donald Trump Jr: Hungary Is Europe's Last Hope

During the panel discussion "The world through the eyes of Donald Trump Jr", organized by Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), Donald Trump Jr spoke about the obstacles blocking conservative forces in the current political climate.

Common sense is anything but common these days in government, in education, in the world at large and in every institution we come into contact with on a daily basis,

he stated. American conservative circles see the Hungarian prime minister as a great leader who puts Hungary first, he said, noting that conservative interests are palpably being pursued throughout Hungary.

Donald Trump Jr pointed out the broader links between institutional corruption and media bias, highlighting the erosion of public trust in the democratic process in the United States. He attributes the prosecution and conviction of his father to this rampant corruption and bias.