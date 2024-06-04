PM Orban: June 9 EP Vote a Chance to Stop March to War

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, continued his campaign tour in Salonta (Nagyszalonta) in Romania on Monday afternoon at the invitation of Hunor Kelemen, president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ), Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told MTI.

All the power and money of the pro-war forces are in vain if we peace-loving people will be in the majority after the elections,

PM Orban said. He called on Hungarians living "on either side of the border to vote for pro-peace forces, because we have a chance to stop the march to war."

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)