President of Neighboring Country Congratulates PM Orban

President Aleksandar Vucic had a long and substantive telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as announced by Serbia's president on his Instagram page.

I congratulated him on another victory in Hungary. We will continue our friendly cooperation, which guarantees peace, stability and prosperity for our countries and the region,

– Mr Vucic wrote on his social media.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a joint press conference in Belgrade on September 29, 2023 (Photo: AFP/Anadolu/Milos Miskov)