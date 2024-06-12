Következő mérkőzések
President of Neighboring Country Congratulates PM Orban

Hungary's prime minister and Serbia's head of state held discussions via telephone.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 06. 12. 10:39
Aleksandar Vucic - Viktor Orban joint press conference in Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (r) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) hold a joint press conference in Belgrade on September 29, 2023 (Photo: AFP/Anadolu/Milos Miskov)
President Aleksandar Vucic had a long and substantive telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as announced by Serbia's president on his Instagram page.

I congratulated him on another victory in Hungary. We will continue our friendly cooperation, which guarantees peace, stability and prosperity for our countries and the region,

– Mr Vucic wrote on his social media.

 

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu