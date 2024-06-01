szovjetunióEgyesült ÁllamokRonald Reagan
Ronald Reagan: Targeting the Overthrow of the Soviet Union

The joint conference of the Pazmany Peter Catholic University and the Ronald Reagan Memorial Committee will be held in Budapest on June 4, the 20th anniversary of Ronald Reagan's death. The event will feature speakers from both Hungary and abroad. Constitutional Judge Marcel Szabo gave an interview to the daily Magyar Nemzet on the occasion of the event, during which we also touched upon the former US president's personality and policies.

Dócza Edith Krisztina
2024. 06. 01. 17:07
Former US President Ronald Reagan in Washington, on September 30, 1987 (Photo: AFP/Mike Sargent)
– Without Ronald Reagan's courageous steps, freedom would not have arrived, or only much later, in Eastern Europe, said Marcel Szabo, emphasizing the significance of the policies of the 40th US President who served two mandates. Ahead of a grand conference, to be organized on June 4 - on the 20th anniversary of Reagan's passing - by the Pazmany Peter Catholic University (PPKE) and the Ronald Reagan Memorial Committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, we sat down for an interview with the constitutional lawyer. The Ronald Reagan Memorial Committee aims to preserve the former US President's legacy, acknowledging his contributions to Hungary's freedom and independence.

Constitutional Judge Marcel Szabo (Photo: Mate Bach)

Ronald Reagan led the United States from 1981 to 1989 across two terms: during his first presidency, he focused on combating communism and competing with the Soviet Union in foreign policy, while his second administration saw a more prominent role for Middle Eastern policy. Marcel Szabo stated that Reagan's advisors initially tried to dissuade him from a political strategy that emphasized escalating the arms race with the Soviet Union until the Eastern power could no longer endure, and communism collapsed.

However, Reagan persisted with his proposal and, influenced by Hungarian-American physicist Edward Teller, developed the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), also known as the Star Wars program, which began in March 1983. 

The essence of the plan was to defend against Soviet nuclear attacks using weapons deployed on Earth and in space, contrary to previous policies, which focused on strategic defense.

During the interview, the constitutional judge emphasized that this enabled the United States to demonstrate unquestionable superiority, which became a tool for Washington during US-Soviet negotiations. Mikhail Gorbachev, the later Soviet President, acknowledged the advantage, although Reagan's program was not as advanced and detailed as communicated to Moscow by the White House.
 

He propelled the Soviet Union into an arms race, which ultimately resulted in economic collapse and the collapse of the Soviet Union,

– Mr Szabo said.

Photograph of President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev
President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1986. Photo: AFP/Ann Ronan Picture Library

However, the expert pointed out that Reagan's advisors doubted the plan's success for a long time, not believing that it could genuinely place the United States in a position of superiority. He added that Reagan trusted his own communication skills, and as a consequence of his policy and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the unipolar world order emerged, where "the intentions and will of the United States determined the movements of the world's actors." He emphasized Reagan's personal achievement, which, combined with the actions of Pope John Paul II and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, "significantly and to a great extent turned the wheels of history."

Before Reagan, during Jimmy Carter's presidency, the prevailing policy of the United States was vastly different, leading to insanely high prices at home and inflation, as well as numerous economic difficulties. In the meantime, on the international stage, the Western superpower was viewed as a much less appreciated nation.

Reagan's goal was to make America great again, and although there were minor interventions, it was clear that he ensured the deterrence of the United States through communication and rhetoric - without leading to more serious military conflicts,

– Marcell Szabo said, summerizing the former US President's goals and policies.

During the conversation, we briefly touched on Reagan's policy in his second term that was already affecting the Middle East. The constitutional judge explained that Israel became a significant partner for Washington during this time, adding that the superpower also sought to establish close relations with the Arab countries. Regarding When it comes to the Reagan presidency, it is worth mentioning the Iran-Iraq War that erupted after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, and lasted from 1980 to 1988. Although the United States initially remained neutral, the president saw it as beneficial to represent the principle of balance, striving to ensure that neither side became too strong by the end of the war. America's race against the Soviet Union did not escape the war between Tehran and Baghdad either, Mr Szabo pointed out, poiting out that the proceeds from weapons supplied to Iran were used to provide funds for Nicaragua's anti-communist forces.

The unveiling of the statue of former US President Ronald Reagan in Budapest, on June 29, 2011. (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

Ronald Reagan passed away in 2004 at the age of 93 and, although his two terms were met with considerable criticism, he played an extremely important role in the collapse of the Soviet Union, the arms race, and thus the transformation of the situation in Europe. As his memory remains vivid in our country, in 2011, the Ronald Reagan Memorial Committee erected a statue in Budapest in honor of the former US president.

Cover photo: Former US President Ronald Reagan in Washington, on September 30, 1987 (Photo: AFP/Mike Sargent) 

