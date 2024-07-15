Balazs Orban: If Europe Wants Peace, Now's the Time to Work on Changing Course

What's your take on criticisms coming from EU leaders against the Hungarian prime minister's peace mission?
These statements fully reveal who is simply just talking about peace, and who is serious about it. Anyone can say that they disagree with Hungary's approach, but if we really want peace, we must communicate with each other. Mounting despicable attacks on this communication is rather self-revealing.
In reality, there are political forces that are pro-war, so they don't want peace in Europe. This is why it bothers them that Hungary is demonstrating not just to the Hungarian electorate, but also to the European electorate, that we can take a different approach.
We see through the sieve and refuse to accept a policy of self-exemption because, during the European Parliament elections, Hungarian voters have reaffirmed our belief that we must do everything we can for peace. If one starts to work seriously on peace-building, one can - in a very short amount of time - change the context that's been frozen in a pro-war mentality so far.
How can our country use the EU Presidency to build peace?
The technical task of the Presidency is to move the EU dossiers forward and try to reach compromises on them. The other task is to take political initiatives. Therefore, we are not standing still, waiting for the other 26 member states to agree on something and then tell us, the holders of the EU Presidency, what we have to do. We can come up with proposals and submit these for discussion. Of course, these proposals can be labeled bad, and even be rejected, but this leads to having no common EU position on any particular issue. Discussions may only be held on elaborated, thought-out, and realistic proposals that can be implemented.
Hungary's prime minister has briefed EU leaders in detail on his visits. These trips have been very important because, at the moment, Hungary is the only country that has fresh and concrete information on how the warring sides and the key players in the mediation think, and how to navigate between the different interests. If we are serious about peace, then this is how we can formulate a plan that has at least a minimal chance of being implemented.
When might there be a change in the approach of pro-war leaders?
While the United States plays a key role, European politics has become completely devoid. On this issue, European strategic autonomy is nothing but a myth. Europeans are following the Biden administration, which is busy fighting for political survival. Now, the most pressing question for them is whether Joe Biden can even remain in the presidential race, so they're not at all concerned with foreign policy. It would be very optimistic to expect a change on their part. In contrast, Donald Trump is openly campaigning with the message of peace. He says the war should never have erupted and that, had he been president, the conflict would not have started. I was also present at the meeting where he reaffirmed that his priority is creating peace. First, however, the crucial thing for him is to regain political authority, so we expect no initiative in this direction in the coming months. And this is precisely why we are suggesting to Europe that if we want to play a decisive role in reaching a settlement, then now is the time to act.