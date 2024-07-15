Balazs Orban: If Europe Wants Peace, Now's the Time to Work on Changing Course

Why does NATO want to continue to play an active role in supporting Ukraine, a country that is not a member of the military alliance?

Dark clouds are looming. International politics is becoming increasingly complex, with a growing number of organizations that do not respond well to the changing balance of power in the world, making it very difficult to maintain cooperation. Just take a look at the problems in the UN Security Council, the top body of multilateral diplomacy! Look at how many problems there are in the European Union, where 27 member states should cooperate in more than thirty policy areas. In comparison, NATO is an extremely simple organization with a very efficient structure. The starting point is that if one member state is attacked, it is defended by the other member states. To this end, the member states coordinate in terms of military policy, and jointly develop their armed forces. Otherwise, it is irrelevant what foreign policy each member state pursues, how it sees the world, and what its views are on various major social and economic processes. It is dangerous if this well-functioning approach changes.

At the last NATO summit, 31 member states except Hungary agreed to prepare a mission outside NATO, which entails a huge security risk and poses the danger of escalation. But we agreed both with current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and future NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Hungary will stay out of this, so we will not become a warring party.

So far so good, but we can see that NATO wants to force member states to act together in more and more areas. They want to have a common security doctrine for the Pacific region or a common doctrine for how we trade with non-NATO countries. These issues should not be part of the NATO negotiations. If we turn the defense alliance into an organization that supports the formation of blocs and the new Cold War logic, if it becomes an organization that regularly conducts active military operations outside its territory, then we will be in big trouble in the coming decades. This process is taking place, but we need to engage in this debate, state our position, and keep a course in line with NATO's original goal. All of the Hungarian prime minister's speeches on NATO served this purpose, but he also published an article about this in Newsweek, one of the most prestigious American weekly papers. This is the message we want to get across to our allies from all directions.

How can the forming of blocs be stopped?

We need to understand that the former neoliberal world, which was characterized by a particular ideology in international politics, has come to an end. The era of sovereignty has come, which means that the world has changed with different centers of power emerging. They have different political, social, economic, and civilizational backgrounds, which must not be suppressed, but a framework for cooperation must be established and a new balance of power created, otherwise the world will be thrown into chaos and a third world war will be inevitable. If anyone sees their own allies as actors who define themselves in relation to others and position themselves as being solely on the good side of history, then they are moving events in the direction of hostility. Therefore, our approach is that war conflicts and creating blocs in economic terms - with the associated sanctions policies and trade war - are not conducive to a stable, new world order that is important for everyone in the coming decades. Obviously, the strengthening of like-minded Western actors is a key issue here.