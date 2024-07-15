Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: You can See Where the Intolerance of the "Champions of Tolerance" Leads

As the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights and the main organizer of #CPACHungary, I was deeply shocked by the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. Our hearts and prayers are with the former – and hopefully next – president of the United States.

Now it is more true than ever: together we are a force, and only together we are a force - even in times of trials and tribulations. The unimaginable tragedy was only a few centimeters away, yet the Almighty protected Trump in what seemed a fatal moment. The president's courage, strength and unwavering determination to fight for his nation and a more peaceful world shone brightly in the iconic photo that went viral in the media,

Miklos Szantho wrote in his post on social media on Sunday evening.

Miklos Szantho, head of the Center for Fundamental Rights and main organizer of CPACHungary (Photo: Boglarka Bodnar)

Commenting on the press, he recalled that for years, leftist-liberal media has been instigating, inciting hatred and organizing witch hunts with political activism against anyone who "does not accept the prevalent progressive, neo-Marxist catechesis: be it about migration, gender insanity, or currently the issue of war OR peace".

And you can see where the intolerance of the "champions of tolerance" leads: a few weeks ago Fico, now Trump...We do hope and pray that this sentence will have no continuation in the future,

Miklos Szantho emphasized.

The main organizer of CPAC Hungary reaffirmed that a delegation from the Center for Fundamental Rights will attend the upcoming Republican National Convention, where Trump will be officially nominated by the American right wing as their presidential candidate. Just like the annual Hungarian event of the CPAC, the largest annual gathering of US Republicans, this is proof of our unswerving support for the sober, anti-globalist, pro-peace vision represented by Trump, Szantho pointed out.

Trump's health, courage and victory in November are in the vital interest not only of the people of the United States, not only of Hungary, but also of the entire Western world, so that after the first quarter century of the 2000s, which brought decline and wars, years of prosperity, peace and the renaissance of normality can come. God bless Donald Trump! God bless America! God bless Hungary,

Miklos Szantho wrote, concluding his post.