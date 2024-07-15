Szánthó MiklósCPAC HungaryDonald Trump
magyar

Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: You can See Where the Intolerance of the "Champions of Tolerance" Leads

Now it is more true than ever: together we are a force, and only together we are a force, the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights said after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Munkatársunktól
2024. 07. 15. 13:44
TRUMP, Donald
Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate (c), is surrounded by secret service agents at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. During Trump's speech at the rally, shots were fired, wounding the politician in his right ear, but he left the podium on his own feet protected by a ring of agents. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. (Photo: MTI/AP/Gene J. Puskar)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights and the main organizer of  #CPACHungary, I was deeply shocked by the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. Our hearts and prayers are with the former – and hopefully next – president of the United States.

Now it is more true than ever: together we are a force, and only together we are a force - even in times of trials and tribulations. The unimaginable tragedy was only a few centimeters away, yet the Almighty protected Trump in what seemed a fatal moment.  The president's courage, strength and unwavering determination to fight for his nation and a more peaceful world shone brightly in the iconic photo that went viral in the media,

Miklos Szantho wrote in his post on social media on Sunday evening.

SZÁNTHÓ Miklós
Miklos Szantho, head of the Center for Fundamental Rights and main organizer of CPACHungary (Photo: Boglarka Bodnar)

Commenting on the press, he recalled that for years, leftist-liberal media has been instigating, inciting hatred and organizing witch hunts with political activism against anyone who "does not accept the prevalent progressive, neo-Marxist catechesis: be it about migration, gender insanity, or currently the issue of war OR peace".

And you can see where the intolerance of the "champions of tolerance" leads: a few weeks ago Fico, now Trump...We do hope and pray that this sentence will have no continuation in the future,

Miklos Szantho emphasized.

The main organizer of CPAC Hungary reaffirmed that a delegation from the Center for Fundamental Rights will attend the upcoming Republican National Convention, where Trump will be officially nominated by the American right wing as their presidential candidate. Just like the annual Hungarian event of the CPAC, the largest annual gathering of US Republicans, this is proof of our unswerving support for the sober, anti-globalist, pro-peace vision represented by Trump, Szantho pointed out.

Trump's health, courage and victory in November are in the vital interest not only of the people of the United States, not only of Hungary, but also of the entire Western world, so that after the first quarter century of the 2000s, which brought decline and wars, years of prosperity, peace and the renaissance of normality can come. God bless Donald Trump! God bless America! God bless Hungary,

Miklos Szantho wrote, concluding his post.

Mindent egy helyen az Eb-ről

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Borbély Zsolt Attila
idezojelekrepeta

Sörgasztronómiai élmény a nagyszombati Akadémia étteremben

Borbély Zsolt Attila avatarja

Az Akadémia bisztrót elraktároztuk az emlékezetünkben s jó szívvel ajánljuk mindenkinek, aki igényes éttermet keres e szép felvidéki városban.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu