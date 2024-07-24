A magyar csapat eredményei:
Hungary FM: Neighborly Cooperation More Beneficial Than Hostility

The Hungarian minister for foreign affairs and trade is in Romania for talks.

Kozma Zoltán
Kozma Zoltán
Forrás: Facebook2024. 07. 24. 11:09
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Budapest announcement of the new investment by German Einhell on July 23, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
Looking back over the past ten years, it is no exaggeration to say that cooperation between Hungary and Romania in international politics is at its best. Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that in the heated European political debates of the past weeks and months, the Romanian foreign minister has always taken a fair stance regarding Hungary.

And our bilateral relations in the areas of transport, economy and energy are developing excellently, which is more than likely attributable to the the recognition that good neighborly cooperation brings far more benefits than does hostility,

Hungary's government member stated, adding that naturally all this doesn't mean that there are no more common issues between the two countries that need resolving.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Budapest announcement of the new investment by German Einhell on July 23, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

 

