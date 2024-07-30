Olympic Drag Show a Thrill for Those Criticizing PM Orban's Tusvanyos Speech

It comes as no surprise that those criticizing Viktor Orban's speech delivered at the Balvanyos Free Summer University (Tusvanyos) in Baile Tusnad, Romania, are those who were thrilled by the drag show at the Olympics opening ceremony, Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute, posted on social media.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet earlier, the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics turned out to be scandalous, as the organizers practically showered the entire event with a pink Eurovision Song Festival feeling heavily imbued with LGBTQ ideology. According to many, the outrageous low point of the evening was the drag queens' parody of Da Vinci's The Last Supper.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also recalled the opening ceremony in his speech at Tusvanyos, pointing out that

in the West, there is a denial of common culture and morals, which was evident at yesterday's Olympic opening ceremony.

And the Western media went into a frenzy after Viktor Orban's speech, as he openly criticized the reality of the moral void in the West. According to the Ansa news agency, Hungary's prime minister attacked the West when he criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in a speech in Transylvania.

But Viktor Orban was not the only one to share his opinion about the opening event, several Hungarian public figures expressed their view. As could be expected, the Hungarian left and the dollar media were fascinated by the show, pervaded with gender ideology and containing blasphemous elements, while many on the right were displeased. One of them put it in this way: "yesterday's Olympic opening ceremony was a disgrace and blasphemy - that was all and nothing more".

However, the scandalous ceremony provoked protest not only from the Hungarians, the French also took issue with it. Although French President Emmanuel Macron defended what he saw, others apologized instead. French model Juliette Briens took to social media, writing:

As a sincerely patriotic French girl, I disolidarise myself from this freakshow and apologize to you, world,

A journalist who appears on X as Arwenstar wrote:

As a French woman I am deeply embarrassed by this opening ceremony and would like to apologize to the entire world for subjecting you all to this sick farce. Don’t hate us, it isn’t us, it’s the woke metropolitan elite - they ruin everything

The organizing committee of the Paris Olympics also had to respond to the outcry. They insist that they had no intention of offending anyone. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement on Sunday evening, focusing on the the apology of the organizing committee, and shared this.