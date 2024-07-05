Viktor Orban Could Do a Great Deal for Peace Despite All "Quibbling"

Viktor Orban, the prime minister of a country with a population of ten million, appears to be able to do a great deal for peace despite all the quibble, Tamas Menczer, communication director of Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats, posted on social media.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet earlier, Viktor Orban has repeatedly stressed that

Hungary's EU presidency will focus on peace.

That is why, after Hungary took over the rotating EU presidency, the Hungarian prime minister's first trip was to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the meeting, among other things, Viktor Orban asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a ceasefire tied to a deadline before the start of the peace talks. In the Hungarian prime minister's view, a ceasefire could speed up the pace of negotiations.

Following the talks between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky, the communication director noted that

Viktor Orban has done more for peace in one day than Brussels bureaucrats and politicians have done in two years!

This is partly because Viktor Orban truly wants peace, and on the other hand because – unlike many politicians in Brussels – Hungary's prime minister is driven by a vision, he added.

On the Hungarian prime minister's proposal for a time-framed ceasefire, the communication director said it was a very logical proposal that he hoped would be acceptable to all, or at least worth considering.